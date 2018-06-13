3 players Barcelona will scout at the 2018 World Cup

If Barcelona are to overhaul Real Madrid in Europe, they need to make some big-name signings.

Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga

After a relatively successful 2017/18 season in which they remained unbeaten in La Liga until the final day, and also lifted the Copa del Rey trophy, Barcelona will be preparing for the next season with one eye on the World Cup.

Many top-class players secure big-money moves after stellar performances in football's biggest competition and there is no reason for that to change this time around. Barcelona will be looking to sign a couple of world-class players in order to improve their squad and break Real Madrid's stranglehold on the Champions League trophy next season.

On that note, here are 3 players Barcelona should scout during the World Cup in Russia:

#3 Dele Alli

Dele Alli, over the course of the past couple of seasons, has risen to become one of the Premier League's brightest talents. He is one of Tottenham's most important players, arguably second only to Harry Kane, and his stock is rising year after year.

Barcelona, meanwhile, need a midfielder capable of filling the void left by Andres Iniesta's departure and Alli fits the bill. Alli won the PFA Young Player of the Year in his first two campaigns with the North London side and has firmly established himself in the Spurs line-up.

Alli provided as many as 10 assists in the Premier League this past season, to go with 9 goals and considering he will be playing alongside the likes of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi at Barcelona, that number could skyrocket.

The English midfielder currently earns around £60000 per week but could get a significant raise if Barca do indeed come calling.

Alli will look to lead England to just their second World Cup trophy when he lines up with his troops in Russia.