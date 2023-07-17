3 players who could become Manchester United's new captain 

The details surrounding Harry Maguire's captaincy saga as Manchester United's captain has finally been laid to rest following a statement released by Maguire himself. In-depth information reveals that Erik ten Hag informed Maguire that he intends to appoint a new captain, as the Englishman will no longer take the leadership role in the dressing room and on the pitch.

However, the above was duly expected as Maguire was dropped out of the Red Devils' starting XI by Ten Hag last season, and there are growing rumors surrounding his future at the club as well.

On a brighter note, the above could be seen as a huge statement by the manager as it goes to show how ruthless he could be concerning the development of his squad. If you can remember, he accepted the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, David De Gea, and now he's changing the captain without any form of fear or expected backlash.

The above is outstanding as it goes to show that no player is bigger than the manager. Hence, this listicle will examine Manchester United players that should be considered as the club's new captain following Maguire's removal.

#3 Raphael Varane

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

Following the eviction of Maguire as the skipper of the club, one of the starters in the team that could be entrusted as the new skipper is Raphael Varane given his abundance of experience.

With four UEFA Champions League trophies and one FIFA World Cup title as well as many other trophies under his belt, Varane is right up there in terms of knowledge.

The Lille-born defender joined the Red Devils in August 2021 and has registered 63 appearances across all competitions. His leadership proficiency is one of the reasons why he should be considered.

#2 Casemiro

Manchester City v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Final

Despite the point that the 2022-23 campaign was his first season at Old Trafford, Casemiro is a player who's mature and very luminous on the pitch. When we speak about players who have led by example in the Red Devils' midfield, the Brazilian is one of the players to consider.

Since joining Ten Hag's squad, Casemiro has balanced the midfield, and he has registered 13 goal contributions in 51 appearances across all competitions. With five UEFA Champions League titles, as well as his enormous presence on the pitch, the Brazilian could be the right man for the task.

#1 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

One of the leading or vastly plausible aspirants for the captaincy responsibility at Manchester United is Bruno Fernandes. This is established by the notion that he has captained the team on considerable occasions, and he's currently one of the most venerable players in the squad.

Whenever he's on the pitch, there's a degree of pressure that he piles on the referee and other match officials, and that's what a captain should do. Fernandes has also been one of the Red Devils' stand-out players since joining the club in 2020. The Portuguese midfielder has scored 64 goals and registered 54 assists in 185 appearances for Manchester United.