3 replacements for Danny Ings at Southampton

Danny Ings left Southampton FC to join Premier League rivals Aston Villa for a reported fee of £25 million earlier this week.

The England striker joined the Saints on loan from Liverpool in 2018 and later permanently in 2019. He played 91 league games during his time at the Saint Mary's Stadium, scoring 41 goals. He was the Saints' top goalscorer during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons and also won the Southampton Player of the Season accolade in 2020.

The departure of the former Liverpool striker has left a huge void to fill in the Saints' squad. They will be looking to replace him before the transfer deadline on August 31.

On that note, here's the list of three players who could replace Danny Ings at Southampton.

#3 Odsonne Edouard (Celtic)

Odsonne Edouard has established himself among the best strikers in Scottish Premiership with Celtic

Odsonne Edouard has established himself among the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership since joining Celtic from Paris St. Germain in 2017.

The former Paris St. Germain striker is blessed with electrifying pace and superb dribbling skills, giving him the ability to beat defenders with ease. He has an eye to pick a killer pass, while also being composed in front of goal. Edouard is an accomplished penalty taker as well and scored five goals from the spot last season.

🍀 Celtic's star man? 🤩



Odsonne Édouard had 46 goal involvements in 45 games in all competitions last season (27 goals, 19 assists) 🔥🔥🔥#UEL | @CelticFC pic.twitter.com/KPvmA3LiMe — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 6, 2020

The Frenchman has played 101 league games for the Hoops thus far, scoring 57 goals. He helped the club win three Scottish Premiership titles and won the Scottish Premiership Golden Shoe twice.

The 23-year old has been linked with a move to England's south coast this transfer window, but the Saints need to fight off competition from league rivals Brighton for his signature.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy