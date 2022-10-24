Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the 2022-23 Premier League season. They have managed to win just four of their opening 11 games in the English top flight.

The Merseysiders are 12 points behind leaders Arsenal in the league table as several of their key players have struggled to perform so far this campaign. Manager Jurgen Klopp must realize that some players don't deserve to be regulars anymore and it's time to inject fresh blood into the squad.

On that note, let's look at three players who don't deserve to be in the Reds' starting lineup anymore.

#1 Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson failed to inspire Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has played a crucial role in Liverpool's success in recent years. The Englishman has played 462 games (in all competitions) for the Reds so far, registering 33 goals and 58 assists. He won 2011-12's 'Liverpool Young Player of the Season' and was also included in the 'PFA Team of the Season' in 2019-20.

However, Henderson has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, resulting in his physical decline. The midfielder has slowed down and often finds himself out of position. Henderson is yet to register a goal contribution this season and has also managed to win just 56 percent of his tackles in the Premier League.

The Reds need to replace their captain in their starting line-up in order to continue competing for top honors.

#2 James Milner

Liverpool need to sign James Milner's replacement

It's really surprising to see James Milner featuring regularly for the Reds as the English midfielder has turned 37 this year and is long past his prime. He has played 10 Premier League games for the Reds this season, assisting just one goal.

Milner has struggled to match up to the intensity of top-level football and his contribution to the game is woeful. According to WhoScored, Milner has averaged 0.9 key passes, 0.9 tackles, and 0.6 interceptions per 90 in the Premier League this term.

Klopp should look to sign the Englishman's long-term replacement in the next transfer window.

#3 Fabinho

Fabinho has been awful this season

Fabinho's decline this season has been baffling. The Brazil international was one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe until last season but there has been a massive dip in his performances this term.

The midfielder has struggled to dominate the midfield and often got caught in possession. He has averaged (via WhoScored) just 0.3 key passes, 0.9 clearances and 0.8 interceptions in the league this term.

It would be much more useful for the Reds to have a player who is faster in transition and can contribute more on both sides of the pitch.

