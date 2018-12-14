LaLiga 2018-19: 3 Players Barcelona could consider selling

FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are at the top of the LaLiga at this moment with 31 points from 15 matches, and look good for a 26th title. They lead the second-placed Sevilla by 3 points, and their recent form is quite good - they have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

Barcelona have also topped their group in the Champions League comprising Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and PSV Eindhoven.

However, they have had their share of problems as well, as senior players like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have suffered injury problems. Both are on the wrong side of 30 and are bound to have many such troubles now.

Barcelona had signed players like Arturo Vidal, Malcom and Arthur Melo at the beginning of the season to bolster their squad. They might still sign a few more players in the upcoming January transfer window, and striker Alvaro Morata has already been linked to them.

However, Barcelona also need to have another look at their squad, as they would have to create some space to bring in the new players. They could try to sell some players in the upcoming transfer window, as that would provide them with both transfer money and space.

Here, we take a look at three players who Barcelona can afford to let go:

1. Thomas Vermaelen

Thomas Vermaelen

The 33-year-old defender has played for Barcelona in patches only, and has spent a season with Valencia on loan. With centre-backs like Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet regularly starting for Barca, they hardly need the services of Vermaelen now.

Moreover, the Belgian is on the wrong side of 30, and has become considerably slower now.

Vermaelen started for Belgium in the last World Cup and still continues to earn international caps. However, he has played in only five matches for Barcelona in four months this season. In all, he has played only 46 matches for Barca since he was signed in 2014.

Therefore, Vermalelen could be easily sold to some other LaLiga or EPL club. He is still a competent defender with very good positional sense and tackling abilities, and would definitely attract attention from other clubs.

This could be a good opportunity for Barcelona to offload him and lighten their squad a bit.

