×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

LaLiga 2018-19: 3 Players Barcelona could consider selling

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
858   //    14 Dec 2018, 17:20 IST

FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are at the top of the LaLiga at this moment with 31 points from 15 matches, and look good for a 26th title. They lead the second-placed Sevilla by 3 points, and their recent form is quite good - they have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

Barcelona have also topped their group in the Champions League comprising Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and PSV Eindhoven.

However, they have had their share of problems as well, as senior players like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have suffered injury problems. Both are on the wrong side of 30 and are bound to have many such troubles now.

Barcelona had signed players like Arturo Vidal, Malcom and Arthur Melo at the beginning of the season to bolster their squad. They might still sign a few more players in the upcoming January transfer window, and striker Alvaro Morata has already been linked to them.

However, Barcelona also need to have another look at their squad, as they would have to create some space to bring in the new players. They could try to sell some players in the upcoming transfer window, as that would provide them with both transfer money and space.

Here, we take a look at three players who Barcelona can afford to let go:

1. Thomas Vermaelen

Thomas Vermaelen
Thomas Vermaelen

The 33-year-old defender has played for Barcelona in patches only, and has spent a season with Valencia on loan. With centre-backs like Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet regularly starting for Barca, they hardly need the services of Vermaelen now.

Moreover, the Belgian is on the wrong side of 30, and has become considerably slower now.

Advertisement

Vermaelen started for Belgium in the last World Cup and still continues to earn international caps. However, he has played in only five matches for Barcelona in four months this season. In all, he has played only 46 matches for Barca since he was signed in 2014.

Therefore, Vermalelen could be easily sold to some other LaLiga or EPL club. He is still a competent defender with very good positional sense and tackling abilities, and would definitely attract attention from other clubs.

This could be a good opportunity for Barcelona to offload him and lighten their squad a bit.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Denis Suarez Munir El-Haddadi
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
LaLiga: 3 most valuable players right now
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 5 Barcelona players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
3 former Barcelona players who have reservations about...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19: 3 players who could say goodbye to...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 5 Ideal replacements for Gerard Pique at...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 2 - 0 Villarreal: 3 reasons why Barca won |...
RELATED STORY
3 things which could destroy Barcelona's season
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19, Espanyol 0-4 Barcelona: 3 Takeaways from...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 3 defensive midfielders Barcelona could...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 16
Tomorrow CEL LEG 01:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Leganés
Tomorrow GET REA 05:30 PM Getafe vs Real Sociedad
Tomorrow REA ATL 08:45 PM Real Valladolid vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow REA RAY 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
16 Dec EIB VAL 01:15 AM Eibar vs Valencia
16 Dec SEV GIR 04:30 PM Sevilla vs Girona
16 Dec ESP REA 08:45 PM Espanyol vs Real Betis
16 Dec HUE VIL 11:00 PM Huesca vs Villarreal
17 Dec LEV BAR 01:15 AM Levante vs Barcelona
18 Dec DEP ATH 01:30 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us