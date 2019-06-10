3 players from newly promoted teams who can light up Premier League 2019/20

The newly promoted sides often find themselves struggling in the lower half of the table, however, in the past, teams like Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth have shown that anything is possible. With the meteoric rise of Wolverhampton Wanderers last season, there are high expectations from the newly promoted teams in the Premier League 2019/20

The second-tier of English football produced some amazing football this season. With the teams competing to secure promotion to the Premier League 2019/20, the battle went down to the wire. The bars were raised this season thanks to the quality of football played by some amazing upcoming talents.

While Norwich City dominated throughout the season, Sheffield United and Aston Villa securing promotion, we look at the players who can step up and deliver in the top-tier of English football next season.

1. Emiliano Buendia

Norwich City’s dominance in the Championship this season is commendable, especially after losing their crucial players like James Maddison and Josh Murphy last summer. The Canaries won the title and sealed promotion to Premier League 2019/20, pipping mid-season favourites Leeds United to do so.

In a team where most of the players have stepped-up, one player who has caught everyone’s attention is Emiliano Buendia. While Teemu Piku has been the face of the team with his ruthless form in front of goal, Buendia has been equally instrumental in the team’s success this season.

The Argentine signed for the Canaries last season for a bargain price of £1.5 million. The winger has a brilliant eye for a pass and is a threat going forward with his intelligent movement and superb vision. Buendia has been the creative mastermind for his team this season, contributing to 20 goals, scoring 8 and creating 12.

Apart from his magnificent offensive display, the 22-year old has also made impressive contributions defensively with an average of 2.7 tackles per game.

With such fine performances and amazing potential, it will be exciting to see how the young Argentine takes on the challenge of performing in the top-tier of English football.

