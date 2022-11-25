3 players who could be in high demand in the transfer market after the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup has witnessed a handful of footballers showcase themselves on the biggest stage over the years. Some have even gone on to land mega transfers after impressive performances at the tournament.

Notable examples of this include Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona), Samir Khedira (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid), and Michael Ballack (Chelsea).

Already at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a couple of players could also secure possible mega transfers on the back of their performances. As such, this article will take a look at three players who could be in high demand.

#3 Adrien Rabiot - France

Rabiot against Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The injuries suffered by N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba mean Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot could be a regular in the French midfield in Qatar.

The 27-year-old midfielder played all 90 minutes for France as they defeated Australia 4-1 during their opening World Cup Group D game on November 22.

Rabiot, who started alongside Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield for France, gave a good account of himself. He scored in the 27th minute and turned provider for Oliver Giroud's strike five minutes later.

Should the Juventus midfielder keep up his form at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he could earn a top transfer in the coming window.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



“For sure, the latest performances help me go elsewhere or talk about a new deal with Juventus”. Adrien Rabiot on contract expiring in June 2023: “I don’t know my future, I don’t know if I’m gonna stay at Juve… it’s not time to discuss about it”, tells Repubblica.“For sure, the latest performances help me go elsewhere or talk about a new deal with Juventus”. Adrien Rabiot on contract expiring in June 2023: “I don’t know my future, I don’t know if I’m gonna stay at Juve… it’s not time to discuss about it”, tells Repubblica. 🇫🇷 #transfers“For sure, the latest performances help me go elsewhere or talk about a new deal with Juventus”. https://t.co/pfpDWEGK1K

Rabiot's football career hasn't been on a high ever since he secured a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus on a free transfer in 2019. However, he is still one of the top-rated players in Europe and could attract interest from big clubs.

#2 Jude Bellingham - England

Bellingham scored against Iran

Prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Jude Bellingham had already been earmarked as one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe.

The midfielder's rise has been astronomical ever since he secured a move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020.

He has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 22 games for BVB this season in all competitions.

Bellingham continued his impressive form at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored a lovely header for England during their opening Group B game against Iran on November 21 as they won 6-2.

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude 🏽 Start as we mean to go on. Good time to finally get my first goal for England. Another dream come true. Let’s keep pushing!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Start as we mean to go on. Good time to finally get my first goal for England. Another dream come true. Let’s keep pushing!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙌🏽 https://t.co/NHenrrhwsN

The 19-year-old could become a top priority for most clubs in the upcoming transfer window, should he keep up with his current performances.

Bellingham is a traditional box-to-box midfielder who combines strength, speed and flair to maximum capacity. He has now recently added goals to his game, which makes him an ideal player for any top team.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal

Ronaldo has scored in five FIFA World Cup's with Portugal

One player who has the capacity to be in high demand after the 2022 FIFA World Cup has to be Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese forward is currently a free agent after having his contract with Manchester United terminated via mutual consent last week.

While Ronaldo may be currently focused on helping Portugal in Qatar, his performances could attract a couple of interest after the tournament.

He has already opened his account for the Portuguese national team at the World Cup. Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot in the 64th minute as Portugal defeated Ghana 3-2 on November 24.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC RONALDO BECOMES THE FIRST MEN'S PLAYER TO SCORE IN 5 CONSECUTIVE WORLD CUPS RONALDO BECOMES THE FIRST MEN'S PLAYER TO SCORE IN 5 CONSECUTIVE WORLD CUPS 🐐 https://t.co/KRTgFZF3rV

His goal against the Black Stars of Ghana now makes him the first men's player to score in five World Cups. This is another milestone for the highly-rated Portugal international.

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 5 votes