3 players who could join Fulham this transfer window

Fulham have achieved promotion to the Premier League after lifting the EFL Championship title last term.

Manager Marco Silva has started preparations for the Cottagers' return to the English top-flight and has spent over £25 million on signing new players. The London outfit have signed Joao Palhinha and Andreas Pereira so far.

The Portuguese manager will look to bring in more reinforcements ahead of the upcoming season. On that note, here's a list of three players who are expected to join Fulham in the coming days.

#1 Bernd Leno

Arsenal's Bernd Leno

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Fulham are working on signing a new goalkeeper. Arsenal's Bernd Leno is among the top contenders to join the Cottagers this window.

Leno joined the Gunners from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer window of 2018. The German international has played 101 league games for the London club so far, registering 25 clean sheets.

Bernd Leno has asked Arsenal to lower their asking price for him so he can complete a move to Fulham

(Ben Jacobs)





However, the 30-year-old goalkeeper has struggled with his game time since the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale last summer, starting just four games in the PL last season. If everything goes according to plan, the German is expected to join the Cottagers in the coming days.

#2 Manor Solomon

Fulham have agreed on a deal to sign Manor Solomon.

Shakhtar Donetsk's Manor Solomon is another player linked with a move to Craven Cottage in recent days.

The Israel international is among the most talented players in the Ukrainian Premier League. He has scored 16 goals in 70 league appearances since joining the Donetsk-based club. Solomon helped Shakhtar win four league titles along with one Ukrainian Cup and one Ukrainian Super Cup.



thank you everyone for your birthday wishes.



According to The Athletic, the London outfit have reached a full agreement to sign the 23-year-old attacker. However, the transfer cannot be processed until August 1 due to a recent amendment to a FIFA ruling.

#3 Kevin Mbabu

VfL Wolfsburg 's Kevin Mbabu to join Fulham in coming days

According to a report by The Athletic, the Whites are close to completing the transfer of Wolfsburg defender Kevin Mbabu.

The German club have accepted the Cottagers' bid of €5.5 million excluding add-ons to sell the Switzerland international. Mbabu is expected to travel to Portugal tonight, where the Londoners are preparing for the upcoming season, for his medical.

Mbabu has enjoyed a decent spell at the Volkswagen Arena since joining from Young Boys in 2019. He has played 66 league games for the Lower Saxony-based club, scoring three goals. If the transfer does go through, he will compete with Kenny Teta for a place in the starting XI next season.

