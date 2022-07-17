3 players who could leave Barcelona ahead of next season

Barcelona endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. They finished second in La Liga, 13 points behind champions and arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana failed to get past the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and were relegated to the Europa League. They were eliminated by Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals. They were also knocked out in round 16 of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao last season.

However, the Catalans will hope for bigger and better things to come their way under the leadership of Xavi, who took charge of the club in November 2021. The Spanish side have had a brilliant transfer window so far, signing several top players including Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

However, Barcelona will also need to offload some of their fringe players this transfer window to rejuvenate their squad. Their financial issues mean they need to lower the load on their books as much as they can as well.

On that note, here's a list of three Barcelona players who could leave the club ahead of next season.

#1 Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti could leave the Catalan club this summer

Samuel Umtiti joined Barcelona from Ligue 1 club Lyon in the summer transfer window of 2016.

The 23-year-old Frenchman has played 91 league games for the club so far and has also contributed two goals. Umtiti helped the Blaugrana win two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies and two Supercopa de Espana trophies.

However, the France international has struggled with injuries and form in recent years. He started just one league game during the 2021-22 season. According to Fabrizio Romano, the La Liga giants are pushing to sell the former Lyon defender this transfer window.

#2 Martin Braithwaite

Martin Braithwaite joined the Blaugrana in 2020

Martin Braithwaite joined Barcelona on an emergency transfer outside the transfer window from Leganes in February 2020.

The Denmark international has been a handy backup option for the club since joining. The 31-year-old striker has scored 10 goals in 57 appearances in all competitions so far for the club. However, he has struggled for his game under Xavi, making just one league appearance since his appointment.

Martin Braithwaite @MartinBraith 🏾 Amazing feeling to step out onto Camp Nou again after many months away. Thanks for the support Culers Amazing feeling to step out onto Camp Nou again after many months away. Thanks for the support Culers 🙏🏾💙❤️ https://t.co/QEMcVS7fbS

According to Sport, the Blaugrana are looking to bank on a transfer of close to €8 million for selling him. As per 90min, Braithwaite is considering a move to Major League Soccer or the Middle East.

#3 Neto

Neto is looking to leave Barcelona this window

Neto joined the Blaugrana from Valencia in the summer transfer window of 2019. The Brazilian has been a back-up to Marc-André ter Stegen since joining and has managed to make just 21 appearances in all competitions so far.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi has decided to sell the former Valencia goalkeeper this transfer window. As per a report by the Spanish outlet Larazon, Celta Vigo are interested in signing the 32-year-old goalkeeper.

