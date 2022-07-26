3 players who could leave Real Madrid this window

Real Madrid have enjoyed a brilliant 2021-22 season under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos lifted the La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies along with the Supercopa de Espana.

The Madrid outfit will look to continue their dominance both at home and in Europe next season. They have signed defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni to rejuvenate their squad ahead of next season.

Isco, Marcelo and Gareth Bale have left the club after the expiration of their contracts. Meanwhile, Luka Jovic has joined Fiorentina.

However, there is a considerable amount of deadwood currently sitting in Madrid's squad, which they will look to offload ahead of next season. On that note, here's a list of three players who could leave Real Madrid during this transfer window.

#1 Mariano Diaz

Mariano Diaz failed to establish himself at Bernabeu Stadium

Real Madrid re-signed Mariano Diaz from Lyon in 2018 as a successor to Karim Benzema. However, he struggled to live up to his expectations, making just 42 league appearances since his move.

The 28-year-old attacker managed just 11 outings across competitions last term, registering just one goal and one assist.

As per a report by Fichajes, Cadiz CF are interested in signing the 28-year-old attacker this summer. However, Diaz's hefty wage demands could scupper the deal.

He has offers from some other clubs as well, while Cadiz will make an offer soon as well.

#2 Jesus Vallejo

Jesus Vallejo of Real Madrid

Jesus Vallejo joined Real Madrid from Real Zaragoza in 2015. However, he has found game-time hard to come by at the Santiago Bernabeu, making just 17 appearances for the club thus far.

Los Blancos loaned him out to four different clubs in the last five seasons.

Carlo Ancelotti retained him at the club last season to provide squad depth. However, he struggled to compete with the club's first-choice defenders, making just five league appearances in the league last term.

He competed with Eder Militao, David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez for the centre-back spot and they've now signed Antonio Rudiger.

According to Goal Spain, CA Osasuna are interested in signing the former Spain youth international. He is expected to leave the Madrid-based club this transfer window.

#3 Borja Mayoral

Borja Mayoral is close to leaving Real Madrid

Borja Mayoral is another player who has been linked with a move away from the Blancos in recent weeks.

The Madrid-born attacker has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the Madrid squad since making his debut in 2015. He has played 22 league games for the Madrid-based club so far, scoring three goals.

Borja Mayoral @Mayoral_Borja Terminamos la temporada con el objetivo cumplido! Ahora toca descansar, disfrutar y cargar pilas para la próxima temporada! Ha sido un placer vestir esta camiseta estos 6 meses, me he sentido como en casa desde el primer día! Gracias azulones Terminamos la temporada con el objetivo cumplido! Ahora toca descansar, disfrutar y cargar pilas para la próxima temporada! Ha sido un placer vestir esta camiseta estos 6 meses, me he sentido como en casa desde el primer día! Gracias azulones💙 https://t.co/Xf6h6nSZA5

Mayoral has had loan stints at VfL Wolfsburg, Levante, AS Roma and Getafe respectively.

According to Marca, the 25-year-old attacker is close to joining Getafe on a permanent deal. The Merengues have accepted a €10 million bid from their city rivals to sell Mayoral.

