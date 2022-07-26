3 players who could leave Tottenham Hotspur ahead of next season

Tottenham Hotspur have made remarkable progress since the arrival of manager Antonio Conte in November of 2021. The London-based club have won 17 of the 28 league games under the Italian so far.

They will look to build on that progress next season and have already spent over £91 million (via TransferMarkt) on signing new players this summer. However, several players in the squad are surplus to requirements and Spurs could look to sell them before the final day of the window.

On that note, here's a list of three players who could leave Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the new season.

#1 Giovani Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso is expected to leave Spurs this summer

Tottenham Hotspur signed Giovani Lo Celso on loan from Real Betis in 2019 and permanently in 2020. The Argentina international, though, struggled to adjust to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, making just 41 league games since his permanent switch.

The London-based club loaned him out to La Liga club Villarreal during the January transfer window. He scored one goal in 13 appearances for the Yellow Submarine during the second half of last season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Villarreal are in direct talks with the PL club to sign the Argentina international permanently. Apart from that, several Serie A clubs are also exploring the possibility of signing Lo Celso.

#2 Harry Winks

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks

Harry Winks joined the Whites' academy in 2002 and worked through the club's youth levels to make his professional debut in 2014. He has played 128 league games for the club so far, scoring two goals.

Winks struggled for game time last season, starting just nine games in the league. The arrival of Yves Bissouma this window will push him further down the pecking order and he is expected to make a move away from the club this transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail, Southampton are interested in signing the England international. The London-based club are demanding a transfer fee of close to £20 million for selling Winks as per the Liverpool Echo.

#3 Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur record signing Tanguy Ndombele.

Tanguy Ndombele is another big-name signing who failed to deliver at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The London club spent a massive transfer fee of close to £55 million (via the Guardian) to sign the midfielder from Lyon in 2019.

However, the France international has made just 63 league appearances since joining, scoring six goals. Spurs loaned him back to his former club Lyon during the winter transfer window last season.

According to the Sun, Galatasaray are interested in signing the 25-year-old midfielder. The London club are also open to offloading the France international.

