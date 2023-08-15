3 players Liverpool failed to sign this window

Liverpool have endured a disappointing 2022-23 season. The Reds finished fifth in the Premier League last season, whopping 22 points behind champions Manchester City.

They are currently undergoing a transition under the leadership of manager Jurgen Klopp. The Reds have already signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis MacAllister this transfer window. A few more are also expected to arrive at Anfield before the transfer deadline.

However, the Merseyside outfit has also missed out on signing several of their top targets. On that note, here's a list of three players Liverpool have failed to sign this window.

#1 Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham was touted as Liverpool's top target before the start of the ongoing transfer window. However, the Reds decided against signing him as the cost of securing his services would restrict them from strengthening other positions.

The England international ended up joining Real Madrid for a reported fee of £115 million including add-ons in June. He started his life at the Santiago Bernabeu brilliantly, scoring on his La Liga debut against Athletic Bilbao earlier this week.

The 20-year midfielder has already established himself among the best players in the world. He played 92 Bundesliga games during his time with the BVB, scoring 12 goals and assisting 16 more. Bellingham won the 2022-23 Bundesliga Player of the Season accolade and was also named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season twice.

Liverpool could regret their decision of pulling out of a race to sign him in the long run.

#2 Levi Colwill

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a big admirer of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. Liverpool enquired about signing him multiple times this window but the Blues rebuffed their approaches.

Chelsea consider the England youth international as an integral part of their squad and are unwilling to sell him. Colwill is currently locked in talks over a new deal with the Blues.

The 20-year-old defender impressed with his performances on loan at Brighton last season. He played 17 league games for the Seagulls, registering two assists and helping them keep three clean sheets.

His performances also caught the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate, who called him to the Three Lions senior squad for the first time in June.

Colwill was among the Blues' top performers during their 1-1 draw against Liverpool during the game week 1 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. He is expected to play a key role for the London outfit this season.

#3 Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo looked all set to join Liverpool after Brighton and Hove Albion accepted a £111 million bid by the Reds for the Ecuadorian earlier this week. Even Jurgen Klopp publically stated that they have agreed on a fee with the Seagulls to sign Caicedo.

While speaking to the media, Klopp said (via ESPN):

"I can confirm the [Moises Caicedo] deal with the club is agreed, whatever that means in the end. Of course, we want the player and not just the agreement. We don't have endless resource."

However, the Anfield outfit failed to reach an agreement with the player as he only wants to join Chelsea this transfer window.

The Blues have officially announced the signing of the Ecuador international on Monday (August 14). While speaking to the media during his unveiling as a Chelsea player he said:

“I just knew I wanted to sign for this club, Chelsea. It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait”.

The Reds have two more weeks to sign new players this summer.