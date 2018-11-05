×
3 players Liverpool need to sell this January

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
05 Nov 2018, 22:11 IST

Mignolet is yet to feature in a Premier League game this season

Liverpool are currently in the top three of the Premier League standings and are one of the favourites to win the league title this season. The Reds are among the only three unbeaten teams in the league so far this season and they have conceded just five goals in their opening 11 Premier League games.

However, there are a number of players in the Liverpool squad who are struggling for playing time at the club and are surplus to requirements. The Reds could generate a fair amount of money by selling them and can use it to further enhance their team.

Right on this note, here is a list of three players Liverpool need to sell this January.

NOTE: Players who will run out of their contracts at the end of the current season are excluded from this list.

#3 Nathaniel Clyne

Unlucky with injuries

Nathaniel Clyne joined Liverpool from Southampton for £12.5 million in the summer transfer window of 2016.

He started his Liverpool career brilliantly and was the Reds' main player during the 2015-2016 season. He helped the Merseyside club reach the finals of the Europa League and the League Cup in his first season but unfortunately, ended up on the losing side during both the occasions.

The England international continued his impressive form in the 2016-2017 season as well and made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Reds. However, he picked up an injury prior to the 2017-2018 season and managed to feature in just three Premer League games the whole campaign.

His absence gave the young Trent Alexender-Arnold a chance to break into the Reds' starting XI and he impressed with his performances. He also won the Liverpool's Young Player of the Season 2017-2018 accolade.

The 27-year-old is now fully fit but is still struggling for his minutes at Liverpool. He currently earns £70,000 per week at the club and the Reds might consider selling him during the January Transfer window.

