3 players Liverpool could target in the January transfer window

After enduring a disappointing 2022-23 season, Liverpool have returned to their best this term. The Reds are currently at the top of the Premier League table, with 42 points from 19 games.

Liverpool spent heavily during last summer's transfer window, which played a pivotal role in their success this season. However, the Reds squad still has some gaping stones that Jurgen Klopp will look to address during the upcoming January transfer window.

On that note, here's a look at three players Liverpool will look to target during the January transfer window of 2024.

#1 Goncalo Inacio

Sporting CP v SK Sturm Graz: Group D - UEFA Europa League 2023/24

Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio is among European football's most sought-after defenders. The centre-back has played a key role in the Portuguese club since making his senior debut during the 2020-21 season.

Inacio is a ball-playing centre-back, who is known for his passing skills, concentration, and decision-making. He has played 14 league games this season, averaging 79.4 passes, one tackle, and 1.9 interceptions per 90 minutes. The 22-year-old starlet has also featured five times for the Portugal national team since making his debut earlier this year.

According to a report by A Bola, Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs looking to secure the services of Inacio. The Portugal international has a release clause of £52 million in his contract, which Sporting are reportedly demanding to sell him.

#2 Andre Trindade

Fluminense v Fortaleza - Brasileirao 2021

Fluminense's Andre was linked heavily with a move to Liverpool during last summer's transfer window. However, the move failed to materialize as the Brazillian outfit wanted to keep him for the final stages of the Copa Libertadores.

Nevertheless, as per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are still keeping tabs on the situation of the youngster. They could make another approach to sign him next month.

Andre is a highly technical footballer who plays his best football when deployed as a defensive midfielder. As per WhoScored, he has averaged 1.8 tackles, one interception, and 1.2 dribbles per 90 minutes in the league this season. His performances also earned him a place in Brazil's senior team. He has represented his country four times since making his debut in June this year.

#3 João Palhinha

Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

Fulham's Joao Palhinha is another midfielder who has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months. The Portugal international has established himself among the best defensive midfielders in Europe since joining the Cottagers from Sporting CP in the summer transfer window of 2022.

He has played 51 Premier League games for the London outfit thus far, registering five goals and one assist. Palhinha was named Fulham's Player of the Season for his performances during the 2022-23 season.

According to Football Insider, Fulham are demanding a transfer fee in the region of £50-60 million. It remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp is willing to pay that sort of amount to secure his services.