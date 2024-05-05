3 players Man Utd could sign this summer | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester United face a significant challenge in the upcoming summer transfer window following their failure to meet the season's targets. With no Champions League football on the horizon and disappointing exits from the elite European competition, the Red Devils find themselves at a crossroads. The impending FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium adds further pressure, with the prospect of ending the season trophyless looming large.

While it's not impossible to salvage silverware, Manchester United's recent string of poor results underscores the urgency of bolstering their squad depth and quality in the transfer market. The club's hierarchy, under the stewardship of Jim Ratcliffe, has signaled a commitment to entrusting football experts with crucial decision-making, marking a significant departure from past approaches.

This renewed focus on footballing acumen lays the groundwork for holistic improvements throughout the club, addressing long-standing deficiencies.

As the club charts its course for the 2024-25 season, it's imperative to identify signings that align with Manchester United's aspirations and strategic objectives. With that in mind, let's explore three potential acquisitions that could seamlessly integrate into the Red Devils' setup and propel them towards success in the upcoming campaign.

#3 Khephren Thuram (OGC Nice)

Khephren Thuram could sign for Manchester United.

Khephren Thuram, previously linked with a move to Liverpool, now finds himself on the radar of their arch-rivals, Manchester United, as potential transfer talks heat up.

The French midfielder emerged from the ranks of Monaco before making his way to OGC Nice in 2019. During his tenure, Thuram spent a year with the reserves before solidifying his place in the main team over four years.

Despite boasting just one international cap, Thuram's skill set presents a compelling solution to Manchester United's midfield deficiencies. The Red Devils have been longing for a dynamic presence in the heart of the pitch, capable of both driving forward with the ball and offering defensive stability. Such qualities would complement the creative prowess of Bruno Fernandes while providing support to Casemiro, whose recent form has been inconsistent.

Thuram's intelligence and potential partnership with the experienced Casemiro could offer a promising midfield combination.

With Thuram's contract at Nice extending until 2025, he presents an intriguing opportunity for Manchester United, potentially available for a reasonable fee this summer. Moreover, the existing ownership connections between Nice and Manchester United could facilitate negotiations, making Thuram a viable target to bolster the Red Devils' midfield ranks.

#2 Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United - Premier League

Michael Olise has emerged as a coveted prospect among several top Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal, all vying for the talented forward's signature.

The winger, currently plying his trade at Crystal Palace, garnered interest from Chelsea last summer but opted to commit his future to the Eagles, penning a contract extension that keeps him at the club until 2027.

While the specifics of his release clause remain undisclosed, Olise is anticipated to command a transfer fee reportedly ranging between £60 and £70 million, despite enduring a season marred by injuries in London.

Despite limited playing time, clocking just over 1000 minutes in the Premier League this campaign, Olise's potential shines through. His ability to wreak havoc on opposition defenses with his relentless running and innate creativity is undeniable. Such attributes make him a valuable asset for any top-flight side seeking attacking flair and dynamism.

With the signing of Anthony failing to meet expectations, Manchester United finds themselves in need of a rejuvenated attacking force. Olise's inclusion sits atop their transfer wishlist, signaling a potential shift in the club's recruitment strategy.

As discussions intensify and negotiations unfold, securing Olise's services could mark a pivotal move for Manchester United, injecting fresh energy and talent into their squad.

#1 Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

Everton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, as per reports from the Daily Star. In a bid to free up funds for potential signings, the Red Devils are contemplating offering Harry Maguire as part of the deal, recognizing the need to strengthen various positions as they aim to secure a Champions League spot for the upcoming season. However, whether Maguire would entertain a move to Merseyside, especially after rebuffing interest from West Ham United, remains uncertain.

Nevertheless, Jim Ratcliffe's admiration for the promising young center-back adds an intriguing dimension to the potential transfer, given Branthwaite's impressive loan spell at Everton following his temporary departure from PSV.

Everton reportedly values Branthwaite at a hefty £80 million, a figure that could potentially rival the club's record fee paid for Harry Maguire. The 21-year-old defender, who honed his skills in the ranks of Carlisle United, garnered experience through loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and PSV before returning to Everton, where he amassed 38 appearances across all competitions.

With a defensive overhaul on the horizon, Manchester United is expected to undergo a reshuffle, with departures likely for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and a couple of center-backs, including potentially Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Raphael Varane.

As negotiations unfold and transfer plans take shape, Branthwaite emerges as a key target in United's pursuit of defensive reinforcement.