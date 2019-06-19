×
3 players Manchester United can look at to replace Paul Pogba

Ravideep Padaria
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
432   //    19 Jun 2019, 15:43 IST

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Premier League 2018/19 was a dreadful campaign for Manchester United. Despite a poor start to the season under Jose Mourinho, things were expected to change after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as the interim manager for the second half of the season.

Even though the Norwegian boss showed glimpses of improvement through a good run of form, that success was short-lived. The Red Devils ended the season on a disappointing note as they finished 6th in the league. Despite their poor show this season, Solskjaer managed to secure his job and is now working hard towards the rebuilding process at Old Trafford.

After the departure of Ander Herrera, according to reports, Paul Pogba is next on the list to leave Old Trafford this summer. This will create a huge void in the midfield for the Red Devils and the Norwegian manager will have to find suitable replacements.

We look at 3 players that Solskjaer and United could target as the Frenchman's replacement.


1. Youri Tielemans

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League

Unlike many big-name players, Youri Tielemans adapted to the Premier League in no time. Currently touted to be the next big thing in football, the midfielder showcased his talent through some amazing performances during his short loan spell at the King Power Stadium.

The Belgian moved to Leicester City from Monaco on a loan deal in January 2019. The deal proved to be a win-win situation for the player and the club as he made an instant impact with his crucial contributions to the team.

Tielemans along with his midfielder partner, James Maddison, has been the creative source and the central for Leicester’s expansive style of football. Despite playing only one half of the season, the midfielder contributed to 8 goals, scoring 3 and creating 5. Apart from the goals, the midfielder possesses an excellent eye for a pass, good movement with the ball and has a knack for scoring goals.

At just 22, the youngster has already showcased his potential and can prove to be a long term solution for Manchester United’s midfield. With his high work rate along with creativity, he can be the perfect fit in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s system.



1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Leicester City Paul Pogba Youri Tielemans Ole Gunnar Solskjær
