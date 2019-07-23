3 players Manchester United could sign in coming days

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer

The summer transfer season is in full swing and the European heavyweights are doing everything they can to capture the service of their top targets. So far we have already seen some high profile deals taking place and there might be much more drama coming our way in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United are going through a pivotal transfer window and have signed Aaron Wan Bissaka and Daniel James so far.

The Red Devils failed to make it to the Champions League last season having finished 6th in the league. However, to get back into the elite European competition and bring back the glory days, some more acquisitions might be needed for the Manchester outfit.

Old Trafford has always been one of the most lucrative destinations in the transfer market and this time around, the story isn't very different. Many exciting players around have been strongly linked with a move to the Red Devils.

On this very note, let us take a look at three players which Manchester United could sign in the coming days.

#3 Sean Longstaff

West Ham United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Sean Longstaff has emerged as a fascinating man in the central of the park after some impressive displays for Newcastle in the 2018-19 season. His season was cut short due to an injury but the Englishman might have done enough to impress Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

The 21-year-old midfielder boasts the immense attributes of defensive awareness, distribution, and composure and due his age, he could improve much further at Old Trafford. Known mostly for defensive attributes, he averaged 1.1 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game in last season. Reports stated that Manchester United are interested to sign the central midfielder as part of Solskjaer's new-look side.

