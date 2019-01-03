3 players Manchester United must buy in this transfer window

Solskjaer has improved United since his arrival

Manchester United have shown how good a side they really are after winning four games on the trot under newly-appointed caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The departure of Jose Mourinho from Old Trafford seems to have brought about a new revolution in the way the players are expressing themselves on the pitch. It seems that they are enjoying playing football and fans of one of the biggest clubs in the world are surely delighted.

However, there is no denying that United's defence looks fragile. It is a worrying statistic that says that they have maintained just three clean sheets in the Premier League this season. The horrifying form of centre-backs Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and right-back Antonio Valencia is the main reason behind this.

As the January transfer window opens, listed below are three players that the Red Devils must buy to strengthen their squad.

#1 Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan)

Skriniar is a pivotal piece on Inter's defence

Inter Milan's Slovenian centre-back Milan Skriniar is one of the best bets for United's central defending woes. His contract at the San Siro runs until 2022 and his current market value is €60 million but if United can meet this then surely Skriniar can be a United player by the end of January.

Skriniar is skilled and can defend with authority. He also has age on his side as he is just 23 years old.

There are rumours suggesting that Inter will sell Skriniar if they get the right price and United's thinktank and management needs to act very quickly.

#2 Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Koulibaly is Napoli's biggest piece on defence

Senegalese centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly was recently in the news for being sent off the pitch for reacting to racist chants directed towards him. He is a solid and physical centre-back who can meet the demands of the Premier League and should be acquired by United as soon as possible.

Koulibaly's contract at Napoli runs till 2023 but if United can meet his current market value of €70 million, then surely the Stadio San Paolo will have no hesitation in selling him.

#3 Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan)

Perisic is a skilled winger

Croatian left winger and World Cup star Ivan Perisic was one of former United manager Jose Mourinho's key targets in the last summer window. However, the deal fell through and nothing came of it. If United can now meet his market valuation of €40 million, then surely he can solve all their problems in the wings.

The advantage with Perisic is that he can also play as a right winger and attacking midfielder. He is someone who can deliver crosses into the box towards target men Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

