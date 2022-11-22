The arrival of Erik ten Hag earlier this season at Manchester United changed some of the team's routines and patterns. We witnessed numerous departures from several players and backroom staff.

The Red Devils have enjoyed an improved 2022-23 campaign in the Premier League and other competitions. They currently occupy fifth position in the league standings and have booked their place in the knockout round of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 season.

Furthermore, we've witnessed some changes in the team's starting XI. Numerous players who have been underperforming have been moved to the bench.

However, there are some players that have barely featured for the Red Devils across all competitions this season.

As such, this article will look at three Manchester United players that should be offloaded in the January transfer window.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Phil Jones

Manchester United v Rochdale AFC - Carabao Cup Third Round

The Englishman has not had any meaningful impact on the team this campaign.

Jones only made five appearances for Manchester United across all competitions last season and has not featured for the club this season.

The 30-year-old has not featured for the Red Devils in any European competition since the 2019-20 campaign. Additionally, United have numerous centre-back backup options like Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

🔰 Totally Man Utd™ 🔰 @TotallyMUFC



How the hell has Phil Jones survived all this time?



Oh yeah, cheap and doesn't have any standards, like this club. Stretford Post @StretfordPost Glazers you can terminate Phil Jones contract too whilst your at it! Glazers you can terminate Phil Jones contract too whilst your at it! Yeah that's a very good pointHow the hell has Phil Jones survived all this time?Oh yeah, cheap and doesn't have any standards, like this club. twitter.com/StretfordPost/… Yeah that's a very good point How the hell has Phil Jones survived all this time? Oh yeah, cheap and doesn't have any standards, like this club. twitter.com/StretfordPost/…

Jones is one of the players who was left out of the Red Devils' squad list for the 2022-23 campaign. This is a key indicator that he's not part of Ten Hag's plan.

#2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka : Group F - UEFA Champions League

The Englishman is another player that should be offloaded as his playing time has declined at Manchester United this season.

The arrival of Ten Hag saw him lose his place in the starting XI to Diogo Dalot, who has performed better than him at right-back this season.

Wan-Bissaka has only registered one appearance for Manchester United across all competitions this season.

Nana @qwofyelement Dalot suspended. Malacia is starting at RB when Wan Bissaka is 100 fit. Lol I dont feel sorry for him at all, because he had 3 good seasons to learn how to play football. Dalot suspended. Malacia is starting at RB when Wan Bissaka is 100 fit. Lol I dont feel sorry for him at all, because he had 3 good seasons to learn how to play football.

The 24-year-old is one of the Red Devils players who's expected to be loaned or sold provided the club gets a decent deal for him.

Obviously, he's not part of Ten Hag's plans, hence, his departure is imminent.

#1 Donny van de Beek

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League 2022-23

The Dutchman is one of the players whose transfer to United could be labeled as a failed signing, having not improved much since joining the club.

In the second half of last season, Van de Beek was loaned out to Everton and has only registered seven appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions this season.

Words🇧🇷 @2Wordssss It's about time Manchester United let go of Donny Van De Beek, he can't make it at United. It's about time Manchester United let go of Donny Van De Beek, he can't make it at United.

The 25-year-old's poor performances could be attributed to a reduction in his playing time since joining the Red Devils. This saw him lose his place in the Netherlands' World Cup squad.

In the interest of his career, it's best for the Dutchman to find a new club where he can rejuvenate as a player.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC There are no negotiations ongoing for Donny van de Beek, it is still quiet in regards to a potential move away. A few Premier League clubs are interested, though. [ @FabrizioRomano , United Stand YT] #mufc There are no negotiations ongoing for Donny van de Beek, it is still quiet in regards to a potential move away. A few Premier League clubs are interested, though. [@FabrizioRomano, United Stand YT] #mufc

