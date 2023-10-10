3 players that Manchester United should offload in January (2024)

Not a start that Manchester United would have anticipated as most key players in the squad have been out of form while the general performance of the team has been porous. This has increased the pressure on Erik ten Hag and some players like Marcus Rashford, Andre Onana and Bruno Fernandes.

By means of analysis, the Red Devil's start to the new campaign can be termed as their most poor in several years. This is because they have won four and lost four out of the eight league games that they've played this season. By ranking as well, they have only registered 12 points and are currently ranked 10th in the Premier League table.

If you intend to scrutinize their European performance, you will notice that the Red Devils have lost all two of the UEFA Champions League games that they have played this season, and they presently occupy the bottom spot in the Group A standings.

From the above, we could conclude that the Red Devils are presently in their toughest phase under the reign of Ten Hag. However, there are some players that the club should try to offload in January based on their spongy performances. As the above will also pave a way for fresh legs to come into the squad, and this could be beneficial in the long-run.

Hence, this listicle will access the current squad and list three Manchester United players that should be offloaded in the forthcoming January transfer window.

#3 Victor Lindelof

Manchester United v Brentford FC - Premier League

While Lindelof might not be the worst center-back in Manchester United, there ought to be a sacrificial lamb in other to create room for the hierarchy to sign a fresh center-back that could easily replace Raphael Varane or Lisandro Martinez when necessary.

Harry Maguire might have been the most preferable option if we were going to carry out an opinionated survey on the Red Devils supporters, but his unwillingness to leave Old Trafford is a big stumbling block as it was also one of the reasons why the club were unable to secure the services of a young center-back last summer.

However, the Swedish defender's contract is set to expire in June 2024. So, it would be better for the club to cash in on his transfer rather than potentially losing him for free.

#2 Donny van de Beek

Manchester United v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly

From an angle of neutrality, the Dutchman's career as a Red Devils player has been fruitless, as he has failed to break into the starting XI on countless occasions. After suffering a season-long injury last season, Van de Beek has only managed to register two appearances in the league this season.

In the ranks and pecking order of Manchester United midfielders, the Dutchman is presently behind most of all the senior midfielders. Hence, it's not bad to say that he should be offloaded as this would help his career, and it will create room for other midfielders to be signed.

#1 Jadon Sancho

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

While there are a lot of controversies surrounding his situation with the manager of the club, Sancho has been suspended from the first team squad for some months now.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Englishman has failed to apologize to his manager for his outburst on social media weeks ago. Since he's no longer adding any meaningful value to the club, he should be sold as his situation creates room for negativity in the squad, and the above could potentially split the dressing room.

He’s currently receiving £350,000-per-week as a winger at the club, and he has only registered three appearances this season, with no goals or assist. Hence, the best solution is to offload him and sign a fresh winger that's ready to work with the manager.