3 Players Manchester United regretted letting go

Manchester United as a club has been re-defined by many things. Top of that list is prominent success over the years. The team has a record 20 Premier League titles under their belt. Also, they have been crowned European champions three times in history. Secondly, United is known for having legendary players in their ranks.

From George Best to Denis Law to the 90's era of Eric Cantona and the famous 'Class of 92'. A huge debt of the club's success is owed to Sir Alex Ferguson who steered the team to 13 league titles. He made United great again at a time when they had faced a turbulent period.

Ferguson also oversaw the signings and departure of various players during his tenure. For most part, he was excellent in spotting talent. It had been reported that he is the one who handpicked a 19-year-old David De Gea from Atletico Madrid and claimed that he would become a world class goal-keeper. True to his word, De Gea has been rock solid at Old Trafford.

On the other hand, United also sold some players to other clubs for various reasons. For some, it was merely to cash in on the profits of the sale and rebuild the team. For others, it was merely Ferguson cracking the whip because he believed no player was bigger than the club.

These three players were allowed to leave by the Red Devils under different circumstances and went on to succeed in a manner that would leave people at United's hierarchy questioning why they sanctioned the move in the first place.

#3 Paul Pogba

After a move to Old Trafford in 2009 from Le Havre in France, Pogba struggled to break into the first team. In two seasons with the first team, Pogba only made seven appearances in all competitions for the club.

In July 2012, Pogba signed for Juventus after a bitter falling out with Ferguson who deemed Pogba's actions in the build to the transfer as disrespectful to the club.

In Italy, Pogba evolved into a mega star with the physique of a combative midfielder and technical ability of an attacking midfielder. He went on to inspire the Italian side to four consecutive Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia titles. As part of his exploits with Juventus, he won the 'Golden Boy' award in 2013.

He scored 34 goals for Juventus as he evolved into a pure world class talent. In fact, he became so good that United came calling in 2016 and bought him for a world record fee at the time.

