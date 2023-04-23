3 players Manchester United's hierarchy should offload at the end of the 2022-23 season

It can be stated that Manchester United have enjoyed a much better 2022-23 campaign compared to the 2021-22 season. The Red Devils won the Carabao Cup and are currently one of the contenders in the race to clinch the FA Cup trophy.

Similarly, Erik Ten Hag's men have registered 59 points from 30 Premier League games and they are also one of the teams that are in decent contention to book the available UEFA Champions League spots in the league.

While there have been some considerable improvements in the team, there are some players that have not performed as expected. This article will look at three players that the Red Devils hierarchy should offload at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Donny van de Beek

When you talk about unlucky players, one of the names that comes to mind is Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman has never been a regular starter in Manchester United's starting XI and to make matters worse, he sustained a knee injury earlier in the campaign that will keep him out until next season.

Van de Beek only registered 10 appearances for the Red Devils and didn't manage to score a goal or register an assist before he sustained a knee injury.

This could, however, be attributed to his lack of game time, given the circumstances and the growing level of competition in midfield. It's best for the club's hierarchy to sell him and scout for a more versatile and robust midfielder.

#2 Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial is no doubt a decent forward, but it can be stated that his performances and consistency have been affected by numerous injury woes. The Frenchman has netted seven goals and registered three assists in 20 appearances for Manchester United this season.

However, given his consistent fitness concerns, it is best for the Red Devils hierarchy to offload him and sign a formidable striker who could compete with strikers such as Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur.

#1 Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire's reign as the club's captain has been clouded by numerous controversies and questionable decisions.

His inconsistency could be attributed to one of the reasons why he was dropped from the starting XI earlier in the campaign. However, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez's injuries granted him an opportunity to redeem himself and fight for his place as well.

Having featured in 28 games across all competitions for Manchester United this season, it can be stated that Maguire has barely improved the team's defensive performance. Given the circumstances and his £80 million transfer fee, it is best for the club's hierarchy to sell him and scout for a formidable replacement.

The Red Devils would ideally want a replacement who could strongly compete with players like Varane and Martinez at centre-back.

