×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018-19: 3 players Manchester United should consider letting go

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Feature
236   //    11 May 2019, 01:25 IST

Alexis Sanchez
Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United as a team this season have hit an all time low. They have rewritten and torn apart every script that Sir Alex Ferguson took years to write.

Is Old Trafford a fortress anymore? The answer to that is simply no. Does the team play according to a preset attacking mindset? That too is a big no.

It comes as no surprise that the Red Devils have only won two of their last 10 matches.

Some players this season have failed to do justice to the badge. Mediocre performance after mediocre performance has been commonplace. These players have shown that they might not fit in the United lineup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a lot of work on his hands, and that includes getting his hands dirty by influencing United's transfer plans. And many fans are calling for a total overhaul of the United squad based on the lack of passion shown by the players.

It is easy to blame one or two players, but the squad's problems go way deeper than that. And there are three players have shown that they are misfits at Old Trafford right now; United should consider letting them go this season:

#3 Ashley Young

Young's dip in form has cost United.
Young's dip in form has cost United.

The ageing left back Ashley Young has been a great servant to the club for the last nine seasons. He has played in several outfield positions which shows his versatility. But towards the final third this season, he has been too error prone, which has cost the team.

As a former winger, his other quality of playing dangerous crosses has faded, which has made him ineffective on the pitch. It is time United let him go and get younger full backs in his place.

Young's recent performances suggest that he is no longer capable of playing at the highest level with United.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Phil Jones Alexis Sanchez Sir Alex Ferguson Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Advertisement
3 players who should be offloaded by Manchester United next season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 Players Manchester United should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Keep or Sell - Manchester United Players
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United should sell Paul Pogba this summer
RELATED STORY
3 Players Manchester United regretted letting go
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United should offload in the summer
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Kylian Mbappe should join Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 key players Manchester United could lose this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United prove mettle, but Liverpool go top of the table | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 3 positives for Manchester United from this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us