Premier League 2018-19: 3 players Manchester United should consider letting go

Ronnie Evans FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 236 // 11 May 2019, 01:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United as a team this season have hit an all time low. They have rewritten and torn apart every script that Sir Alex Ferguson took years to write.

Is Old Trafford a fortress anymore? The answer to that is simply no. Does the team play according to a preset attacking mindset? That too is a big no.

It comes as no surprise that the Red Devils have only won two of their last 10 matches.

Some players this season have failed to do justice to the badge. Mediocre performance after mediocre performance has been commonplace. These players have shown that they might not fit in the United lineup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a lot of work on his hands, and that includes getting his hands dirty by influencing United's transfer plans. And many fans are calling for a total overhaul of the United squad based on the lack of passion shown by the players.

It is easy to blame one or two players, but the squad's problems go way deeper than that. And there are three players have shown that they are misfits at Old Trafford right now; United should consider letting them go this season:

#3 Ashley Young

Young's dip in form has cost United.

The ageing left back Ashley Young has been a great servant to the club for the last nine seasons. He has played in several outfield positions which shows his versatility. But towards the final third this season, he has been too error prone, which has cost the team.

As a former winger, his other quality of playing dangerous crosses has faded, which has made him ineffective on the pitch. It is time United let him go and get younger full backs in his place.

Young's recent performances suggest that he is no longer capable of playing at the highest level with United.

1 / 3 NEXT