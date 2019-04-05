×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Players Manchester United should look to sign in the Summer

Alex Thurston
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
483   //    05 Apr 2019, 22:10 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to revamp Manchester United's squad
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to revamp Manchester United's squad

After an underwhelming Premier League season so far, United currently sit in 6th place behind the rest of their major league rivals, with only six games remaining.

Whilst Manchester City and Liverpool battle at the top of the table for the Premier League title, United will just be looking to secure a top-four spot come the end of the season, and they haven't got too long to do so.

Securing Champions League football for next season will certainly be one of the deciding factors for players potentially arriving at Old Trafford in the summer, and United still have a chance of European glory this campaign as they face Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Here, I take a look at three players Manchester United should be looking to sign in the summer transfer window.

#1 Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale playing for Real Madrid.
Gareth Bale playing for Real Madrid.

With players like Sanchez not currently performing for the Manchester side, United will potentially need to be looking elsewhere in the summer. Gareth Bale is a name which has been mentioned many times over the last few seasons, as he has slowly fallen out of favour with the Real Madrid fan base.

The Welshman has been linked many times with a move back to England, but he still currently plays his football in the capital of Spain under new management in Zinedine Zidane.

At the age of 29, Gareth Bale already has four Champions League medals to his name, but the last year or so hasn't been easy for him at Madrid. With Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club for a switch to Juventus, Real have suffered this season in the league and currently sit 13 points behind the league leaders Barcelona.

Gareth Bale could be the perfect move for Ole Gunnar Solskjær in the summer window, and would be an excellent replacement for the out-of-favour Alexis Sanchez.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Gareth Bale Harry Maguire Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Alex Thurston
CONTRIBUTOR
Published Sports Journalist. Previously featured: BT Sport and EuroSport.
3 Players Manchester United should sign next summer 
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United must sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 4 Players Manchester United should target in the summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
5 Players Manchester United should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
5 players that Manchester United should sign in the upcoming summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Manchester United should not sign Gareth Bale
RELATED STORY
4 young Central Defenders that Manchester United should look to sign
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 Signings Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to make to win the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 defenders Manchester United failed to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United need to sign in the summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 34
13 Apr LEI NEW 12:30 AM Leicester City vs Newcastle
13 Apr TOT HUD 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Huddersfield Town
13 Apr BRI AFC 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Apr BUR CAR 07:30 PM Burnley vs Cardiff City
13 Apr FUL EVE 07:30 PM Fulham vs Everton
13 Apr SOU WOL 07:30 PM Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
13 Apr MAN WES 10:00 PM Manchester United vs West Ham
14 Apr CRY MAN 06:35 PM Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
14 Apr LIV CHE 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Chelsea
16 Apr WAT ARS 12:30 AM Watford vs Arsenal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us