3 Players Manchester United should look to sign in the Summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to revamp Manchester United's squad

After an underwhelming Premier League season so far, United currently sit in 6th place behind the rest of their major league rivals, with only six games remaining.

Whilst Manchester City and Liverpool battle at the top of the table for the Premier League title, United will just be looking to secure a top-four spot come the end of the season, and they haven't got too long to do so.

Securing Champions League football for next season will certainly be one of the deciding factors for players potentially arriving at Old Trafford in the summer, and United still have a chance of European glory this campaign as they face Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Here, I take a look at three players Manchester United should be looking to sign in the summer transfer window.

#1 Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale playing for Real Madrid.

With players like Sanchez not currently performing for the Manchester side, United will potentially need to be looking elsewhere in the summer. Gareth Bale is a name which has been mentioned many times over the last few seasons, as he has slowly fallen out of favour with the Real Madrid fan base.

The Welshman has been linked many times with a move back to England, but he still currently plays his football in the capital of Spain under new management in Zinedine Zidane.

At the age of 29, Gareth Bale already has four Champions League medals to his name, but the last year or so hasn't been easy for him at Madrid. With Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club for a switch to Juventus, Real have suffered this season in the league and currently sit 13 points behind the league leaders Barcelona.

Gareth Bale could be the perfect move for Ole Gunnar Solskjær in the summer window, and would be an excellent replacement for the out-of-favour Alexis Sanchez.

