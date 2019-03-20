×
3 players Manchester United should offload in the summer

Vyshakh R
CONTRIBUTOR
20 Mar 2019, 16:53 IST

Manchester United
Manchester United

Since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United have not been able to perform to their usual lofty standards. David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have all come and gone, but nothing has changed. Under the three names mentioned above, the morale of the players and the fans seemed to drop.

However, once Solskjaer came into the frame in December last year, he has managed to instil a sense of positivity within the club. Unlike the previous managers, he has not gone around suggesting a complete revamp of the system, but instead focussing on what he has at hand.

The recent defeats to Arsenal and Wolves are a setback, but they didn't come as a surprise. The current squad lacks quality in many areas, and the board will be required to fix these issues in the upcoming transfer window. 

There are also a few players in the team who can be sold off to gather funds for new signings. Let us take a look at a few of them.

#1. Matteo Darmian

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round
Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

Matteo Darmian moved to Manchester United from Torino in July 2015. Despite the initial promise, he has long been consigned to the background following a loss of form. He has made a total of just 6 appearances this season to compound his woes. 

In his first season at the club, he played a total of 39 matches, including a substitute appearance in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace. In his second season, he managed to make 29 appearances and played a crucial role in United's Europa League final victory against Ajax.

However, it's been a downward spiral since then, following a falling out with Mourinho.

There was speculation that he might move to Juventus last season, but nothing transpired. The 29-year-old doesn't have time on his side, and to get his place back in the national team he needs to play regularly.

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing him and that would be the best possible option for him and the club.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Alexis Sanchez Marcos Rojo Jose Mourinho Ole Gunnar Solskjær Football Top 5/Top 10
Vyshakh R
CONTRIBUTOR
An avid fan of Soccer, Cricket and Tennis.
