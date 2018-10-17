3 players Manchester United should sell immediately

The team needs to be infused with some freshness

Manchester United, the most successful English club is in tatters right now. The team is not playing their trademark attacking football, forwards are missing way too many chances, defenders are letting a lot of goals in, and their off-field antics has not helped them either.

The team needs to be infused with some freshness, and the first step to do that will be to get rid of a few bad performers. None of the transfer signings in recent times have found success at the club.

This has increased the pressure on the management, as they have spent a lot of money on these acquisitions. Hence, new quality signings are not possible due to a lack of transfer funds. Selling these 3 players will free up some funds, and help get in quality players.

#1 Matteo Darmian

Darmian has had little impact

Having played well at Torino, Darmian was expected to do wonders at United when he was signed by Louis Van Gaal. However, the Italian has not been able to flourish since his arrival.

Barring a few exceptions, Darmian has had little impact. Darmian is still considered one of Italy's best full-backs, and hence has good suitors in the form of Juventus and Napoli. Manchester United should capitalise on this and sell the player to fund other signings. Delaying it would reduce his value in the market.

#2 Phil Jones

Phil Jones has been disappointing post the Alex Ferguson era

Manchester United reportedly had the option of signing either Phil Jones and Raphael Varane, and the club went with the Englishman. His towering presence and the fact that he was a home-grown player helped him seal the move.

Although he was impressive at the beginning of his career, Phil Jones has been disappointing post the Alex Ferguson era. He has failed to be a confirmed starter under any of the managers since.

He has not impressed with the England team as well, this has therefore seen the likes of Harry Maguire come up through the ranks. Phil Jones has had to face a lot of injuries in his career which have hampered his progress.

1 / 2 NEXT