3 Players Manchester United should sign in January to turn their fortunes around

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
145   //    23 Nov 2018, 14:38 IST

Mourinho needs to sign players in January.
Mourinho needs to sign players in January.

Manchester United have greatly under-performed this season despite the huge talent in the club. The team has shown great defensive weaknesses and is in desperate need of some reinforcements.

In the summer transfer window, manager Jose Mourinho did not get all the players in his wish list largely due to the board. The members did not grant him the funds needed to bolster his squad. As a result, Mourinho himself predicted a tough season for United.

This came to be as United is languishing in the mid-table positions and the team is not playing particularly well this season. There seems to be a series of problems at Old Trafford that is categorically tearing the team apart. Mourinho's tactics have also raised questions regarding whether or not he has lost his touch. At the end of the day, it is the players who play and not the manager.

A look at United's squad shows a gulf in class with the rest of the top clubs in England. Given that the team is rebuilding, United need more quality players in their ranks and should replace the fringe ones. It is about time that they start chalking up results to satisfaction. The January transfer window will be important for United in terms of finishing the season strong.

#3 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Savic can bring dynamism to United's midfield.
Savic can bring dynamism to United's midfield.

The towering Serbian powerhouse could be the answer to stabilizing United's midfield problems. A 4-3-3 formation with Nemanja Matic sitting deep and Paul Pogba on the left side with Savic on the right can be deadly. Savic can offer his versatility and ball retention ability to free up Pogba who is yet to reach the peak of his powers.

At 6 ft 4, Savic is a strong and explosive player who can give United the kind of midfield dynamism that wins titles. A move to United will be a huge step up for him from his current ties at Lazio.

He has played in 11 Serie A games this season, scoring one and providing one assist. It has also been reported that Lazio are willing to lower their strict asking price of £100 million for his services. Can he be the key that opens up United's play?

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
I am a creative and highly skilled sports writer with a long-standing passion for writing football. I believe in drafting engaging content for my readers. Whether it is thought-provoking opinion pieces or crucial reviews, I strive to deliver the best.
