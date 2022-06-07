3 players Nottingham Forest could sign during the summer transfer window

Nottingham Forest returned to the English Premier League after 23 years by defeating Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the EFL Championship play-off final in May.

The Central-Midlands club last played in the top division during the 1998-99 season.

Nottingham Forest likely to have a busy transfer window

Steve Cooper now has before him the massive task of cementing the Reds' position in the EPL. In that regard, he will look to bring reinforcements to this squad during this transfer window.

On that note, here's a list of three players Nottingham Forest could sign in this transfer window.

#3 Nick Pope

Nick Pope has been linked with Nottingham Forest in recent weeks

Nick Pope has been a consistent performer for Burnley since joining from Charlton Athletic in the summer transfer window of 2016. He has played 141 Premier League games for the Clarets so far, managing to keep 46 clean sheets.

Pope is an excellent shot-stopper, saving 121 shots in the EPL last season. Apart from that, he registered 42 high claims, 28 sweeper clearances and 16 punches in the league last term.

According to the Sun, Nottingham Forest have shown interest in signing him in recent weeks. However, Burnley are demanding a transfer fee in the region of £40 million for selling him. It remains to be his if the Reds manage to match that valuation.

#2 Armando Broja

Armando Broja impressed during his loan spell at Southampton

Armando Broja enjoyed a breakthrough season on loan at Southampton last term. The Armenia international made 32 league appearances for the Saints, scoring six goals.

He impressed with his pace, physicality and ability to dribble past defenders. According to WhoScored, he averaged 1.4 shots, 0.3 key passes and one dribble per 90 in the EPL last term. Broja is also good in the air, winning 2.8 aerial duels per-90 in the league.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United, Everton, Newcastle United, Inter Milan and Napoli have shown interest in signing Broja in recent weeks. Steve Cooper needs to act faster to bring the talented striker to the City Ground this transfer window.

#1 Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White spent last season on loan at Sheffield United

Morgan Gibbs-White impressed everyone with his performances during his loan spell at Sheffield United in the EFL Championship last season.

The England youth international played 37 league games for the Blades last season, scoring 12 goals and assisting 10 more. He was awarded the 'Sheffield United Player of the Season' accolade for his performances

The 22-year old is a versatile player who can comfortably play as an attacking midfielder, centre-forward or as a central midfielder.

His key strengths are his passing, finishing and dribbling skills, along with his ability to play a defense-splitting pass. According to WhoScored, he averaged 2.5 shots, 1.6 key passes and 1.4 dribbles per 90 in the league.

According to the Mirror, Southampton and Nottingham Forest are preparing to launch £25 million bids to sign the midfielder. However, signing him will take a lot of persuasion as Wolves prepare to offer him a new contract.

