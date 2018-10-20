3 players Real Madrid can target if they miss out on Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard wins the Premier League Player of the Month Award - September 2018

One of the hottest topics in the footballing universe right now is definitely Real Madrid chasing potentially the best player in the English Premier League - Eden Hazard. The Belgian National Team Captain is contract bound at Chelsea, until the end of the 2019-20 season.

If Real Madrid were to really convert Hazard into a galactico soon, either in January or the end of this season (which seems more probable), they are really going to have to dive deep into their pockets. Hazard's market value at the moment is €150 million and with one and a half season still to go in his contract, the price is not getting any lower.

On the other hand, Chelsea should be looking to bind the Belgian even further by handing him an even bigger contract by the end of this year to ward off any interest from Real Madrid. Other non-footballing reasons for Hazard staying at Chelsea would include the very big factor of his family being settled in London, for almost 6 years now.

Well, if Chelsea were to retain Hazard and Hazard agrees to stay, Real Madrid will definitely go all guns blazing in the transfer market. The reason being the fact that the Los Blancos are struggling after the departure of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Let's look at the top 3 players Madrid could cash in on if the Hazard transfer does not realise.

#3 Paulo Dybala

Juventus v BSC Young Boys - UEFA Champions League Group H

The Argentine forward has been nothing short of a sensation for the Italian Old Lady, Juventus. However, luck hasn't been on his end and that's exactly the reason that he is still not counted as one of the best in the world even after performing splendidly season in season out for the past few years.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus further leads to Dybala's position being in jeopardy and the Argentine is rumoured to be unhappy about his role at the club and could ask for a transfer in January.

If Hazard's not coming, Madrid should seriously consider Paulo Dybala, as the only thing the Argentine lacks right now is an opportunity. Once provided, it can turn the 24-year old into a lethal attacking machine.

However, it must be kept in mind that Dybala's contract still has a long way to go. It expires in 2022 and his current market value is €110 million. This might be a factor that could discourage the Spanish giants from chasing him.

