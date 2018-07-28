3 players Real Madrid need to get rid of

Real Madrid celebrate after victory in the Champions League final against Liverpool

While Real Madrid are known for having world class talent from around Europe in their squad, sometimes it could be a problem for the player and as well as the club to give room to too many players in their squad and keep up with their salary and playing time demands.

Real Madrid had recently lost the main goal scorer in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Juventus on a four-year deal. Following Cristiano’s departure, it is now the right time for Gareth Bale to blossom, who once considered leaving the club in search of more playing time.

Having won the UEFA Champions League title for a third season in a row, Real Madrid look to have a solid and complete squad. Though, they are missing a top quality finisher which might soon be added to the roster.

Whilst working to add some more fantastic players in their star-studded team, the Los Blancos would also like to get rid of some of them so as to make things smooth for the remaining squad and the departing players as well.

Real Madrid recently loaned out Achraf Hakimi after signing a new fullback Alvaro Odriozola. There are more players, who need to be sold or loaned prior to the season’s kick off.

Let’s take a look at 3 players Real Madrid need to get rid of:

#3 Kiko Casilla

Kiko Casilla on the Real Madrid bench

The 31-year-old Spanish goalkeeper was signed in July 2015 following Iker Casillas’ departure to Porto. Since then, the player has not enjoyed much playing time and has spent most of the time on the bench.

Keylor Navas's superb form over the years and Real Madrid’s dependability on Navas for saving the shots in important games, kept Casilla out of the playing eleven and he was only called up in domestic cup (Copa Del Rey) games or when Navas was injured or needed rest.

Recently, the Los Blancos signed Ukranian shot stopper Andriy Lunin, who is all of just 19 years. And that is speculated to act as a catalyst for Casilla’s depature.

