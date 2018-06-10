Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 players Real Madrid should sell this summer

Real Madrid need to sell these players as they need to start thinking about the future of the club.

Apurva
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 11:30 IST
5.54K

Florentino Perez ratifies Real Madrid coach Rafa Benitez...
Florentino Perez ratifies Real Madrid

Real Madrid have a few things to take care of this summer. Starting with the appointment of a new manager to getting the team ready for the next few seasons.

Gone are the days when Los Blancos used to think short-term and get players for 1-2 seasons. They are now looking to build a team that can dominate La Liga and Europe for the next 5-6 seasons.

For this, they need to get the funds ready. While they have a lot to spend this summer they need to make sure that they do not stockpile a lot of players in similar positions and give the manager a big headache while choosing his starting XI.

The stockpiling will also lead to players being unhappy at the club and that won't reflect well in the dressing room. Already there are a couple of players in the squad who are unhappy with the game time they get and are reportedly looking to move away.

To avoid all this, Madrid need to sell a few players before they start buying. Here are 3 players who should be sold this summer:

#3 Kiko Casilla

Real Madrid Training Session - UEFA Champions League Final Previews
Real Madrid Training Session - UEFA Champions League Final Previews

It's clear that Real Madrid will try and sign a long-term replacement for Keylor Navas this summer. The Costa Rican is 31 years old and Perez has been eyeing David de Gea for a long time.

Thibaut Courtois and Gianluigi Donnarumma have also been linked with the Bernabeu side. Apart from these three, there have been rumours of Alisson as well.

Whoever joins will either become the club's #1 choice or Navas' understudy for the next season. That leaves Kiko Casilla nowhere. The Spaniard is good enough to be a starter in a mid-table La Liga side and should take this opportunity to leave.

Real Madrid should opt to sell him as it will get them some funds to stay clear of FFP and also balance the wages of the incoming player. He can also be used in a deal to land Donnarumma or Alisson as both AC Milan and AS Roma will be hunting for goalkeepers if they are to sell their shot-stoppers.

La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
