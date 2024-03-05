3 players who rejected Manchester United for Liverpool in recent years

With 39 league titles combined, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the most successful teams in English football history. The fixture between them is considered among the biggest in world football.

However, Liverpool have enjoyed more success than United since the appointment of Jurgen Klopp as manager in 2016. The Merseyside outfit has won eight trophies under the German boss while United have managed to lift just one silverware during that period.

Several players have also rejected a move to Old Trafford in favour of playing under Klopp. On that note, here's a list of three players who rejected Manchester United for Liverpool in recent years.

Sadio Mane

While speaking to the Telegraph in 2022, Sadio Mane revealed that he was close to joining Machester United prior to his move to Anfield. He said:

"I had the contract there. I had it all agreed. It was all ready, but instead I thought, ‘No, I want to go to Liverpool’. I was convinced to go with Klopp’s project. I still remember the first time I got the call from Klopp."

The Senegal international established himself among the best attackers in Europe with Liverpool. He played 269 games across all competitions for the Reds, scoring 120 goals and assisting 48 more. Mane won the Premier League's Golden Boot in 2018-19 and was also included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season on four separate occasions.

Mane left the Reds to join Bayern Munich in 2022. However, the Senegal international failed to settle at the Allianz Arena and moved to Al Nassr in 2023, where he is currently playing.

#2 Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez is another player who rejected Manchester United to join Liverpool. As per a report by RMC Sport, the Reds Devils made an offer to sign Nunez in 2022.

However, the striker rejected their approach as he wanted to play in the UEFA Champions League and subsequently joined Liverpool.

The Uruguayan international enjoyed a decent spell at Anfield so far. He has played 80 games across all competitions for the Reds, registering 29 goals and 15 assists. Nunez has also helped the Merseyside club win the FA Community Shield in 2022 and the EFL Cup this season.

#3 Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo

Attacker Cody Gakpo has recently revealed that he was in contact with Manchester United before his move to Anfield. In his interview with DaveocKop, he said:

“It was the summer before. I was in contact with [Manchester United] and the manager – he’s Dutch so I spoke to him as well. At the end of the day it fell through, that’s it, and in the winter the Reds' offer came. It was the best decision for me.”

The Dutch international has been a decent player for the Reds since his move. He has played 46 Premier League games for the Anfield outfit so far, registering 12 goals and five assists. Gakpo also played a key role in the Reds' EFL Cup triumph this season, scoring four goals in six appearances.