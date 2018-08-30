3 players Tottenham should sign in January

Mauricio Pochettino has built a very good profile for himself at Spurs and has also increased the stature and reputation at his current club. Pochettino has done so well bearing in mind the small budget he has and strictness when it comes to transfers.

After a great result against Manchester United at Old Trafford, it shows how well they are currently doing and they have been hailed as title challengers. But could a few more signings push them even more and really push Manchester City?

Pochettino has though voiced his frustrations before in press conferences at the transfer dealings but has respectably carried on with his work and has done very well. But could Spurs get at least 1 player in January?

We will have to wait and see but for now, let's get into this:

#1 Anthony Martial

Martial to Spurs?

Anthony Martial has been continuously linked with a number of clubs from the likes of Arsenal to their big rivals Spurs. We all know what this wonderful Frenchmen is capable, just look at some of the goals he has scored at Manchester United.

Wouldn't it be perfect for the Frenchmen to go play his trade under a manager like Mauricio Pochettino a man who is known for his man-management skills? He is also known for his development of young players.

He is a player who has the ability to beat defenders with his immense skill and pace. It would give Spurs another option in an attacking sense, providing depth in wide positions. If Spurs go for the Frenchmen, according to talkSport Manchester United have slapped a £100 Million pound price tag on him.

#2 Jack Grealish

Grealish to Spurs?

A man that was linked with Spurs throughout the summer transfer window, the Aston Villa star Jack Grealish. But Spurs and Villa never reached an agreement over the Englishman.

Like I stated earlier, Pochettino is very good at developing youngsters and gifting him a player with the talents of Grealish will be very good as he will take him to the next level. But what will Jack Grealish offer to Pochettino and Spurs?

Well, the very highly rated midfielder, was very consistent throughout the whole of last season he showed a lot of quality on and off the ball. He would offer much-needed squad depth as Spurs only really have 2 attacking midfielders in Dele Alli and Eriksen, so he could bring something different to the table.

If Spurs were to pursue the very talented Englishmen in January they would be looking at least £20 million to land the signature of the Villa star.

#3 Gareth Bale

Bale to Spurs?

This is a bit of an audacious inclusion but why not? Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid is yet to be cleared so we don't really know if he will stay or not.

But nonetheless Gareth Bale is one of the best footballers in the world being a former Spurs player, they would love for him to return to their club. Him being on the team along the likes of Kane and Alli would definitely boost their title challenge. He is pacey, skilful and a pure athlete, even though age isn't on his side he would bring so much to the current Spurs squad.

Spurs will surely have to dig deep to sign the Welsh wizard though as the Madrid talisman is valued at €150m.