3 players who could step-in for injured Neymar during Brazil's remaining Group G FIFA World Cup games

South American giants Brazil have been dealt a major blow in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup after key player Neymar Jr. picked up an injury.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is said to have picked up an ankle injury during Brazil's opening 2-0 win against Serbia in Group G on November 24.

Neymar was fouled nine times by the opponents during the game, which is the most suffered by any player in a single game in the competition so far.

As such, he is expected to miss the rest of Brazil's Group G fixtures against Cameroon and Switzerland. However, he could be available for the next round of the FIFA World Cup if they qualify.

Head coach of the Selecao, Tite, will now have to look towards his star-studded squad to find the right replacement for their talisman. As such, this article will take a look at three of the most suitable players for Neymar's replacement.

#3 Vinicius Junior

Vinicius against Serbia: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

One player who could be considered by Tite to step up and replace the injured Neymar is Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

The 22-year-old is one of the most highly-rated attackers in Brazil's squad at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While not at the same level as Neymar, Vinicius tends to possess a couple of similar characteristics to his Brazilian team-mate.

He is an excellent ball carrier with excellent dribbling ability. The Real Madrid forward is also capable of drawing fouls from opposing defenders just like Neymar.

Vinicius has already registered an assist for Brazil at the FIFA World Cup after just one appearance. He could be the man to fill in the big boots of his injured teammate.

#2 Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo playing for Real Madrid

Another player who could step up in the absence of Neymar for the remainder of Brazil's Group G games is Rodrygo.

The Real Madrid forward is a very versatile winger who can be deployed in a variety of attacking positions.

Despite playing predominantly as a right-wing forward for his club, Rodrygo also has the ability to play on the left flank for Brazil. He has also played as a false No. 9 in Karim Benzema's absence due to injury for Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old could form a strong partnership alongside Real Madrid teammate Vinicius in attack for the Selecao. He came on in the 75th minute during Brazil's 2-0 win against Serbia.

#1 Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli playing for Arsenal

One player who could also benefit from the injury suffered by Neymar at the FIFA World Cup is Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.

The 21-year-old winger was one of the surprise call-ups for the Brazil national team in Qatar. He was exceptional with the Gunners prior to the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Martinelli has scored five goals and provided two assists in 20 games for Arsenal across competitions this season as they sit top of the Premier League standings.

He is an exciting young winger who is capable of causing havoc for opposing defenders on the wings, just like Neymar. Martinelli's creativity could also be heavily relied on by his fellow frontmen.

The Arsenal winger made his FIFA World Cup debut against Serbia, coming on as a substitute for Raphina in the 87th minute.

