3 Players teams could sign from Leicester City

Leicester City's superstar Jamie Vardy

Premier League, where new talents can always be found, is going through its last phrase of the 2018-19 season. After the end of the season, all the teams will start their transfer business and dealings. Players will find their new destinations. An interesting club with a few question marks over its players' heads is Leicester City.

The 2015/16 champions, who are 7th position in the Premier League points table with 47 points from 34 matches currently, have played decent football throughout this ongoing season. There are a few Leicester City's players who could leave their current side in the approaching summer.

Elite teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea could sign any of these 3 players so without any delay, let's start the discussion.

#3 Harry Maguire:

Harry Maguire- Leicester City

Harry Maguire signed for Leicester City back in July 2017. Since he joined the Foxes', he has become their best defender. We can also say that he is the backbone of Leicester City's defence line.

His physicality, strength and aerial power make him so strong against any type of opponent. This season, Maguire has played 26 games for Leicester City. Not only with defending skills, but also the English wall can score from his strong headers.

There are several teams who have shown a particularly leaky defence this season. Teams like Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Madrid are among those teams who really need to sign a centre-back as soon as possible. Harry Maguire could leave Leicester in the Summer if he gets a decent deal from those clubs.

#2 James Maddison:

James Maddison- Leicester City

This season, James Maddison has been spectacular for Leicester City. He plays in the attacking midfield position for his club which he joined in July 2018. He played his Premier League debut match against Manchester United where he proved his dynamic qualities. He is fast in the midfield, he can make perfect passes and with an eagle-eyed accuracy, he can also find the spaces behind the defenders.

Having scored 7 goals and provided 6 assists, James Maddison has been showcasing a sensational season in the blue outfit.

There are a number of teams chasing this young 22-year-old attacking midfielder. He is a valuable player for The Foxes. And if any manager wants to sign this Englishman, he needs to break the bank to bring the young talent from Leicester City.

#1 Ben Chilwell:

Ben Chilwell- Leicester City

Although Ben Chilwell is only 22 years old, he has already grabbed a Premier League title with The Foxes. He is famous for his galloping runs, defending and ball passing abilities.

Chilwell has played 31 games for the Leicester side in this 2018-19 Premier League season. In which, he has provided 4 assists.

A few reports have claimed that clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid and Manchester United are set to launch bids for the talented left-back in the upcoming summer transfer window. Leicester City could make some profit by selling him in the transfer period.

