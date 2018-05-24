3 players expected to leave Real Madrid this summer

You might not see them at the Bernabeu next season!

Real Madrid President, Florentino Perez

Real Madrid have had a roller-coaster ride this season, with the club dropping to third in the Primera División and suffering an early exit from Copa Del Rey at the hands of minnows Leganes.

However, despite their feeble performances, Los Blancos still managed to reach the UEFA Champions League final, overcoming the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich in the process.

The Spanish giants are now up against Liverpool in the Champions League final showdown at Kiev on 26 May 2018.

With the transfer market in full swing and high-profile clubs ready to grab the headlines with their big-money moves, we are expected to see a number of Real Madrid players being offloaded.

So without further ado, let us take a look at top 3 players predicted to leave Real Madrid this summer.

#3 Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema had an uninspiring season

If we had to pick out one player culpable for Los Blancos' anaemic performances this season, it would be Karim Benzema who would come to the fore.

The French striker underwent a terrible spell at Santiago Bernabeu this season, managing only 11 goals in 46 appearances he made.

The 30-year-old found himself in the firing line almost throughout the season, with Madridistas invariably calling for the Frenchman's head. It is highly unlikely that Benzema would be able to continue amid fierce retaliation from the fans.

Another threat to the Frenchman's stay at Santiago Bernabeu is Real Madrid's intense pursuit of the Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski. The Pole is being tipped to join Los Blancos imminently, persuading the club to cash in on the French international.

According to Daily Star, Arsenal have already begun their quest for Karim Benzema and have held talks with his agent in Madrid. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, the Gunners are ready to splurge €60m on the French international.

