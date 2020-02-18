3 players who could leave Arsenal this summer

The Emirates may see a clearance and an exodus this summer

In a disappointing season which could see Arsenal drop out of European football for the first time since 1996, many players may look to leave the sinking ship of in favour of European nights elsewhere. This could see the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave after just 2 years at the club as he looks to end his career playing on the biggest of stages, a stage that he may not be able to find whilst still at Arsenal. The Gabon international has previously been linked with Barcelona and this may be an option that the forward pursues in the summer.

With that being said, here are 3 players that could leave Arsenal this summer.

#3 Lucas Torreira

Lucas Torreira joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in 2018.

After being played out of position on many occasions under Unai Emery, Lucas Torreira soon grew unhappy at Arsenal and although he has since seemed happier under Mikel Arteta, the Uruguayan may still leave in the summer with the likes of AC Milan and Napoli reportedly interested in his signature.

The sale of Torreira would be a massive blow for Arsenal who would be selling a player they bought just 2 years ago for a fee of £26 million. This means that Arsenal would not only lose one of their best midfielders but a lot of money in the process with Torreira unlikely to sell for over £26 million at a time when Arsenal need as much profit as possible to make up for the lack of UEFA Champions League gatemoney.

#2 Shkodran Mustafi

Mustafi has struggled for game time this season, making just 15 appearances.

Since joining Arsenal in 2016 from Valencia CF, Shkodran Mustafi's career has been full of ups and downs which has led to the Arsenal fans, at times, to turn on him. And this summer, some Arsenal fans could finally get their wish with the German rumoured to be departing the Gunners. The defender has been linked with moves to the likes of Monaco and AS Roma in the past, two clubs he may consider in the summer.

Adding to this, Arsenal have plenty of cover in the centre back position, especially after the arrival of Pablo Marí in January, which means the departure of Mustafi would make sense as the club would be selling a player to simply make space for fresh faces and potentially fund the arrival of others.

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang joined Arsenal in 2018 after leaving Borussia Dortmund.

Despite wearing the captain's armband for Arsenal on many occasions this season, Aubameyang looks set to leave the Gunners this summer with a new contract yet to be signed. The departure of the Gabonese international would be a huge blow for Arteta's side who would be losing their main goal threat and captain. In fact, only Mohammed Salah has scored more goals than Aubameyang (47) since his arrival to the Premier League.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could face a battle to hold on to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, with Inter Milan interested. (Source: Daily Express) pic.twitter.com/wYKcdbGq5t — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 15, 2020

The forward has been linked to many clubs, no less so than Barcelona who are seeking a Luis Suaréz replacement. Aubameyang will be desperate to play Champions League football again before the end of his career and a move away from Arsenal may be the only way possible for the 30-year old to do so.

To conclude, with Arsenal sitting as low as 10th in the league, a place in Europe next season is unlikely and this may see a mass exodus of Arsenal players with the likes of Mustafi, Aubameyang, and Torreira all looking increasingly likely to depart this summer.

Note: All statistics as of February 18, 2020