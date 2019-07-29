×
3 Players to keep an eye on in the coming football season

Akatugba Akpesiri Jesse
29 Jul 2019, 15:07 IST

Eden Hazard look set to terrorize La Liga's defenders.
Eden Hazard look set to terrorize La Liga's defenders.

The beauty of the off season is that it gives clubs the opportunity to strengthen their squads. The signings of Eden Hazard, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Dani Ceballos are crucial for their new sides. These three men have the potential to add the qualities their new sides lacked last season. Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal had surprisingly underwhelming campaigns. The traditional powerhouses were a pale shadow of what the football community come to expect from them. How well they banish the memory of last season would be determined by how these three new entrants deliver on their potential. Let's take a look at what these men are about, and the potential they bring to their new clubs.

#1 Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is a player with the ability to determine the outcome of a football match. The Belgian superstar has proven this time and again for Lille, Chelsea and the Belgian national side.

Eden is famous for his close ball control, pace, his ability to hold on to the ball even under tremendous pressure, carrying the ball forward by gliding pass over a handful of defenders, his assists and for scoring important goals. Whenever Hazard is in the mood, his team always performs. It is for this reason Spanish giant Real Madrid spent over €100m, to secure his service for the upcoming season.

Chelsea ordinarily would have preferred their former talisman remained at the club, especially with their current transfer ban making it impossible to find a replacement for a man almost impossible to replace if at all. Hazard who for the best part of his time at Chelsea always gave 100% to the team, never hid his desire to one day play for the most successful team in European club football, Real Madrid. His much publicized flirting with Real Madrid and Chelsea's willingness to make the dream of their former star man come true meant the transfer was always going to be inevitable. Real Madrid on their part knew that after a rather disappointing season, they had to find a player capable of replacing the star power of Cristiano Ronaldo. They could not look any further than Eden Hazard. There is no doubt the Belgian has it within his locker to replace the on field effects of Ronaldo and also register his name as an all time great at Real Madrid.

How Eden takes to his new club and how the supporters take to him is something to look out for in the new season. Will the 29-year-old hit the ground running or will he require some time to adapt at his new club?

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Manchester United Eden Hazard Aaron Wan-Bissaka Real Madrid Transfer News Leisure Reading La Liga Teams
