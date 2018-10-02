3 players to score, assist and score an own goal in a single Premier League game

Wayne Rooney has featured on this list.

Scoring or assisting a goal is a proud moment for any player but it won't be the same if the ball hits the net on the wrong side of the field. No doubt own goals are one of the most embarrassing moments in the life of a player.

However, instances of players hitting the net in the wrong end and scoring against their own team are not rare. Similarly, players scoring both for and against their own team in the same fixture also isn't rare. There are already 46 instances of such records in the Premier League itself.

But a player scoring a goal, assisting in another and scoring an own goal in a single match is definitely rare and uncommon.

Right on this note, let us look at the three instances in which players scored a goal, assisted in another and also scored an own goal in a single match.

Kevin Davies: Bolton vs Aston Villa (2008)

Kevin Davies was the first one to create this unique record.

This unique incident happened when Bolton was playing away against Aston Villa in 2008. Kevin Davies was playing as a striker alongside Johan Elmander in the match. Elmander scored a goal assisted by Davies just 17 minutes into the match, giving Bolton a lead.

Villa started finding its feet in the game when Gabriel Agbonlahor scored an equaliser soon after Yohan's goal. Aston Villa took the lead in the 40th minute of the game when Kevin Davies slotted the ball into his own net from a cross. During the 67th minute, Gabriel Agbonlahor doubled the home team's advantage and Ashley Young finally put the game to bed in the 78th minute of the game. Nevertheless, Kevin Davies got a consolation goal for Bolton in the 86th minute.

Gareth Bale: Tottenham Hotspurs vs Liverpool (2012)

Gareth Bale is the only player on this list to also get a yellow card in the same game.

The Welsh International created this unusual record when his side, Tottenham Hotspurs, was playing at home against Liverpool in 2012.

Gareth Bale provided a brilliant assist to Aaron Lennon in the seventh minute of the game to give Spurs a lead before doubling their advantage with a well-taken free-kick in the 16th minute.

However, Liverpool started dominating the game as it progressed and their pressure finally paid off in the 73rd minute when Aaron Lennon's goal-line clearance from a Steven Gerrard header smacked off from Gareth Bale's head to fly into the home net.

Wayne Rooney: Manchester United vs Stoke City (2012)

Wayne Rooney is one of the three players to feature on this list.

The former Manchester United captain, Wayne Rooney created this rare record in 2012 when Manchester United was playing at home against Stoke City.

Wayne Rooney headed Charlie Adam's free-kick into his own net to give Stoke City a lead in just 11 minutes. But Rooney amended his mistake soon after the goal and scored an equalizer in the 27th minute of the game.

Manchester United started growing their control in the game from that point and Robin Van Persie finally gave them a lead in the 44th minute of the match. After the break, Danny Welbeck guided Rooney's cross into the net to give Manchester United a two goals lead.

Stoke responded well to the goal and got one back through Mark Kightly. But Wayne Rooney scored his second goal of the match in the 65th minute, restoring United's two goals lead.