3 Players Tottenham need to sign this summer

Pochettino would certainly want to be able to spend this summer

With Tottenham making it all the way to this year's Champions League final, it's hard to believe they haven't signed a player for the whole season. It shouldn't be understated how unusual this actually is. In reality, Tottenham are the only Premier League club since 2003 not to sign a player in a whole season.

If Tottenham want to keep their highly sought after manager, Mauricio Pochettino, this will have to change. Pochettino has previously stated his frustration at a lack of transfer activity. Spurs might now be Champions League regulars, however, they are yet to mount a significant title challenge.

It's also worth noting that despite the season as a whole being positive, Spurs did in fact, only just scrape into the top 4. There seems a need to increase reinforcements in the midfield given that a couple of players have been unable to put up consistent displays. Add this to the possible exit of Christian Eriksen, who only has a year left on his contract, it becomes clear Spurs are in desperate need of some signings.

#3 Tanguy Ndombélé

Not only would the signing of Ndombele help with Tottenham's lack of depth in deeper midfield, but he would also add the much-needed quality. Ndombele would be a clear upgrade on both Moussa Sissoko and Eric Dier. Ndombele is a superior creator to the current Spurs duo, with his 1.2 key passes besting Sissoko’s 0.9 and comfortably beating Dier’s lowkey 0.3 in all competitions. The Lyon player also assisted more goals than Sissoko and Dier combined, with 7 to the Tottenham pairs' 4.

Ndombele is also the superior ball carrier, he completes 2 dribbles per game, vastly more than Sissoko's 1.1 and Dier’s dismal 0.2. This skill set would make Ndombele a very effective weapon for Spurs, an assured presence in possession, taking the pressure off the defence and then linking the midfield to attack by carrying the ball upfield.

Spurs are said to have already had a bit rejected for Ndombele, with Lyon holding out for £70 million.

