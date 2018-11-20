3 players who are likely to leave Liverpool in January

Aditya Joshi FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 264 // 20 Nov 2018, 19:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Some Liverpool may be on their way to move away from Anfield

The red half of Merseyside has begun their 2018-19 in a stunning as they stretched their unbeaten start in the Premier League to 12 by a 2-0 victory over Fulham last time out. Currently, Liverpool sits second in the table behind Manchester City and are surely one of the contenders to dethrone the Manchester club as Premier League champions. Even after suffering a defeat against Red Star Belgrade last time out, Liverpool's Champions League destiny still remains in their own hands.

Some of the Reds' stars have been in flying colours in the new campaign while some are going through contrasting fortunes.

On the other hand, some of the names in Reds' roster are going through a difficult period and their wobbling Liverpool career may come to an end this January transfer window.

On this note, we take a look three Liverpool players who could make a move away from the Red Half of Merseyside Merseyside this January.

#3 Lazar Markovic

Lazar Markovic

Signed from Benfica in 2014 for around £20 million, Lazar Markovic is already considered as Liverpool's one of the biggest flops.

He has been a completely forgotten name in of Liverpool's squad and he hasn't made a place on the bench in the 2018-19 campaign. The Serbian has almost found himself sidelined during his time at Merseyside. The Serbian generally plies his trade as a right winger to right wing forward. That position is currently occupied by PFA Player of the year and Reds' record-breaking goal scorer Mohamed Salah. Moreover, Reds' have brought in Xherden Shaqiri in the preceding transfer window which has further declined opportunities for Markovic.

Lazar Markovic could be on his way to depart the Red Half of Merseyside and recently, according to the reports, Fiorentina has shown interest to acquire his services.

1 / 3 NEXT