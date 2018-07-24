3 players who are likely to replace Ozil in the centre attacking midfield role for Germany

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

The departure of the powerful German team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the group stage was shocking and painful for all the German supporters in the world. It was further aggravated by the retirement of Mesut Ozil on Sunday from the national team. It has surprised the world as he has given some serious reasons for his abrupt decision.

He has cited racism in the DFB as the main reason for departing from the international stage. Ozil has said that he is treated as a German when the team wins, and as an immigrant when Germany losses. He claims he had been disrespected and chided by his own management and fans for meeting the Turkish President before the start of the World Cup.

With the loss of such an important player, Germany will find it difficult to find a suitable replacement for Ozil, who had the ability to dominate possession, break the opposition's defence with his innovative passes and whip in wonderful crosses for the German attackers from the wings. Despite having a poor 2018 FIFA World Cup, Ozil has age on his side as he is only 29 and hence he would have contributed significantly in the years to come for Germany.

Let us look at the three players who are top candidates to replace Mesut Ozil in the center-attacking midfield position for Germany.

#3 Marco Reus

Marco Reus is one of the most talented players which the German National Team possesses amongst its ranks. Having played in the last two group matches in Germany's disastrous 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage exit, Marco Reus was awarded the Man of the Match award for his excellent performance against Sweden which gave Germany a chance to qualify for the knockout stage.

Being a superb athlete, he has the ability to control possession, deliver a perfect pass to his teammates in order to penetrate the opposition's defense and can also whip in a dangerous cross in the box. Hence, these abilities are synonymous with Mesut Ozil. Additionally, he has also got the scintillating pace to run behind the opposition's defense.

Being injury prone, Reus's fitness will play a key role in deciding whether he can be the perfect replacement for Mesut Ozil.

