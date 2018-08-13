3 players who are really not fond of Jose Mourinho

The Special One

Ruthless, unapologetic and successful is how one can describe Jose Mourinho. Jose is regarded as one of the best managers in world football, but he does bring his fair share of problems. He has a long history of disputes with players, managers and referees.

Jose can be very demanding from his players at times. He even uses criticism as a means to motivate them to do better. Some players benefit from this and end up improving tremendously under him. Others falter under the pressure and criticism, ending up losing their spot in the team.

With Jose, there is always the good, the bad and the boring. Often accused of being too defensive, Jose is not the most admired coach in world football when it comes to style of play. Having said that, he knows what it takes to win. Winning the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan is no small feat.

Here we list 3 players who clashed with Jose Mourinho down the years.

#1 Iker Casillas

Real Madrid legend - Iker Casillas

"It didn't sit well with him [Mourinho] that I spoke with someone from Barcelona to ease the tension in the national team," Casillas told Spanish Broadcaster RTVE.

Casillas is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of Real Madrid and Spain. In his prime he was one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Unfortunately, he did not have a good professional relationship with Jose Mourinho.

The tension between Jose and Casillas came to a high in 2011 after El Clasico. This was the match in which Jose poked the Barcelona manager, Tito Vilanova in the eye. Casillas decided to call Barcelona midfielder Xavi after the match to calm the situation. This did not go well with Mourinho as he saw this as a betrayal.

Things did not improve once Mourinho brought in Diego Lopez. Casillas was dropped for Lopez. While this did not go well with the fans, Diego Lopez was in his prime and was superb for Real Madrid in that period.

It is fair to say the relationship between Casillas and Mourinho is stained forever.

