3 players who can fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Selling Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be a big mistake for Real Madrid.

After a tough start this season, Real Madrid is currently ninth on the LaLiga table, seven points behind the leaders, Barcelona. They struggled to fire under Julen Lopetegui and he was eventually sacked after their humiliating 5-1 defeat against Barcelona.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo was a big blow for Los Blancos, and the inability to replace their departing superstar made things even worse. Karim Benzema has failed to do anything meaningful, and injuries to Gareth Bale and Isco came as another disadvantage.

However, with the January transfer window just a few months away, Real Madrid could use this as an opportunity to find a suitable candidate to carry their team forward the post-Ronaldo era.

Right on this note, here is the list of three players who can fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

#3 Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard could be the answer to Real Madrid's problem

The Belgium international was linked heavily with Real Madrid to replace Cristiano Ronaldo last summer but Chelsea blocked his potential move to the Bernabeu. However, he recently revealed his desire to join the Los Blancos and could finally move to Spain this winter or even wait till next summer.

Eden Hazard is a technically strong player who is happy to play on the wings or as the central attacking midfielder. His penchant for scoring and laying on goals for others has been a key characteristic of his time at the Stamford Bridge and could help Real Madrid end their goalscoring crisis.

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Lille in the summer transfer window of 2012 and has played 217 Premier League games for the London based club so far, scoring 76 times. He won the Chelsea Player of the Year award three times and was also the PFA Young Player of the Season in 2013-14.

Hazard won two Premier League titles with the Blues and also helped his team win the Europa League during the 2012-13 season. He was Belgium's star performer at the FIFA World Cup 2018 and provided the most number of assists (two) during the tournament.

