3 players who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United

Pogba looking for new pastures

The Paul Pogba story has been anything but what the tabloids predicted a couple of seasons ago. His first touch on his return in a United t-shirt was absolutely horrendous and probably that was the good ol' omens telling us that everything was not just to be all Rosy for the new Red Devil.

And that was actually what seems to have happened to the world's once most expensive player. He reportedly cost United near to €110mil when the French midfielder returned to his boyhood club after a successful stint at Juventus among much fanfare. Although he continues to remain a fan-favourite at the Stretford End, his performance has been highly erratic. Some nights he is an absolute Beast on the pitch winning the 50/50 tackles and marshalling the midfield like a seasoned veteran while on other nights he simply looks uninterested and his work-rate and efficiency drops down dizzyingly.

Jose Mourinho has not helped the matters either as he continuously deployed PaulPogba in a 2 man deep-lying midfield alongside Matic in a 4-2-3-1 formation with the Frenchman making it absolutely clear that he is most comfortable while playing on the left side of a midfield three in a 4-3-3. However, the Portuguese coach did not relent and even called out Pogba to be more efficient off the ball and the pair had a fall-out in a humiliating 2-0 loss to Tottenham.

Injuries and a few suspensions also kept him out of the reckoning for a good period of time and he was definitely not thrilled with the prospect of not playing football on a regular basis. Finally, what many consider to be the final nail in the coffin was Pogba being left out of the starting 11 against Sevilla which led to United being ousted at the last-16 stage by the Spanish side.

Among all these reasons the boring football being played under the former Madrid coach has resulted in a visible downfall in Pogba's attacking game and has not helped him realize his full potential in a United t-shirt. Compare this with his outstanding performance for France which concluded with Pogba lifting the World Cup - Paul was an absolute monster, he was their leader on the pitch and was their most influential player by far.

It is understandable that the current World Cup winner is looking for new pastures and he will leave behind a big void at Old Trafford. Let us take a look at players who can fill this huge hole in the United team and continue bringing glory to the red half of Manchester.

#3 Sergej Milinković-Savić

The Perfect Replacement

Currently, the most sought-after talent in the whole of Europe is being touted as the perfect replacement should the World-Cup winning Frenchman decides to leave. He has been the midfield maestro for Lazio as helped the Italian team finish 5th in Serie A as they just missed out on a Champions League spot due to their Head-to-Head record against Inter.

The 23-year-old finished the season strongly as he scored a whopping 12 goals and assisted 4 times in 35 appearances for Lazio as he played the catalyst in the Italian side for a Champions League Spot. He also shined in Lazio's European travels in the Europa League as he scored 2 beautiful goals and assisted another 3 goals.

The Serbian will be perfect like for like replacement and with his attacking flair and dominance in the air should endear himself to the Red Devils supporter much faster than what many would like to believe.

Lazio's president Claudio Lotito has said on record that he will listen to offers Sergej Milinković-Savić should the price quoted by the buyer be correct. And money should be a no-problem situation for United as they can offer the money if they dig deep into their pockets or rather can fund the transfer with the money they will be able to recoup from Pogba sale.

Regardless, the addition of the Serbian to this United side will bring in a lot of balance and will probably soften the blow for the supporters were their superstar player was to leave.

