3 players who can replace Samuel Umtiti at Barcelona

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - La Liga

Just months after signing an extension to his contract at FC Barcelona, Samuel Umtiti’s future now looks worse than it did at the time.

He has been out for most of this season due to a severe knee injury and has not been able to reclaim his starting spot since.

Ernesto Valverde had even benched him in two consecutive matches - against Lyon in the Champions League and the subsequent La Liga game against Real Betis - to accommodate Clement Lenglet.

However, Barca’s President Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed interest in Matthijs de Ligt and, this could be doom for Umtiti’s Barca career.

The club would be forced to balance the books if they are willing to sign the Dutch starlet or any other high-profile defenders following the arrival of Frenkie De Jong. Hence, the World Cup winner could be the one to be sold to make space and funds. Including De Ligt, here are three high-profile defenders who could replace the Frenchman at the Camp Nou.

#1 Matthijs de Ligt

Ajax v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

De Ligt is undoubtedly not your ordinary wonderkid, as he has already become one of Ajax’s most important players and their leader this season.

At just 19 years old, he has looked very mature and has deservedly been given the captain’s armband, too.

His tall and imposing presence on the pitch has helped Ajax a lot in aerial duels as well as other defensive duties. His aerial duel stats in all competitions is 3 times better than Umtiti while he has also outshined the Frenchman in other aspects such as the average amount of tackles per game.

He could be an instant upgrade for Umtiti in Barcelona and would surely be Gerrard Pique’s long-term successor in the future.

#2 Kalidou Koulibaly

SSC Napoli v FC Zurich - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

Koulibaly is arguably the most wanted defender from Serie A at the moment. Many of European’s most prominent clubs, including Barcelona, have been linked with the Senegalese player.

He is a big, quick, and physically strong defender with no particular weaknesses. He has also been a reliable passer for Napoli and would suit Barca’s playing style perfectly.

The Senegalese defender has outperformed Umtiti in nearly every single defending aspect and would also be a huge help for Barcelona in defending quick counter attacks due to his considerable pace. The imposing 27-year-old would cost Barca no less than £100 million. Hence, the Catalans could be forced to dump Umtiti to make way.

#3 Milan Skriniar

FC Internazionale v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg

Inter’s productivity might have been very low this season due to Mauro Icardi’s problems but, they have still been one of the best when it comes to defending, thanks to Milan Skriniar’s presence.

The Slovakian has been one of the keys for Inter conceding the third least number of goals in Serie A. So far, Juventus and Napoli are the only teams that have outperformed Inter defensively. Skriniar is an all-around center back who particularly excels in passing and tackling.

His average defensive stats per game, including aerial duels and clearances, are mostly better than Umtiti’s. With his emphasis on passing accuracy, he could easily slot into Barcelona’s system as the Frenchman's replacement.

