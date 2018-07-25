Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 players who can wear Cristiano Ronaldo's vacated number 7 jersey

Sanidhya Bhardwaj
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.81K   //    25 Jul 2018, 10:20 IST

Real Madrid v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga
Iconic number

Who will continue the legacy of the number 7 jersey at Real Madrid? The number 7 has always been a jersey worn by legendary players like Juanito, Raul Gonzalez and Cristiano Ronaldo.

After Ronaldo's departure to Juventus, who will get the prestige to wear that number? Will a new signing get the opportunity to wear the famous jersey straight away?

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players ever to wear a Real Madrid jersey. Any doubts about this fact can be cleared up after seeing his numbers in the white jersey. He scored more than 40 goals for eight consecutive seasons each, including 61 in the 2014-15 season. In total, Ronaldo ended up with 450 goals in a mere 438 games! 

This number includes the staggering 311 goals he scored in La Liga and 105 goals in the Champions League which, currently stands as a record.

Real Madrid respects their great players, and Florentino Perez will look to maintain the legacy of the number 7 jersey.

We look at the three most suitable players who can be next in line to take up the iconic jersey.

#3 Gareth Bale

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool
Bale is one of the candidates to take up Ronaldo's iconic number

If Florentino Pérez fails to replace Ronaldo in this transfer window, Gareth Bale could be the most likely candidate to succeed him.

Currently Bale wears his favoured number 11 jersey, but he would gleefully accept the opportunity to take up Ronaldo's number. The Welshman so far has had a stop-start career with the Spanish giants. But with him back to full fitness and scintillating form, Bale has a chance to write a new chapter.

Even in his limited appearances, Gareth Bale has always tried to impress his fans and the manager. His future at Real Madrid still looks to be in doubt, but Cristiano's move to Turin will be enough to thrust him into the limelight should he accept to stay with Los Blancos.

Sanidhya Bhardwaj
ANALYST
A zealous football fan portraying his views and facts on the canvas of sportskeeda. #GGMU
