3 Players who could arrive at Manchester United on the Transfer Deadline Day

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be satisfied with his current Manchester United squad.

With less than 24 hours left in the transfer window, Manchester United, still, have a few questions left to answer in terms of their squad. There are a few players who could either leave or join the club before the window shuts. However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is happy with the business his board members have carried out thus far.

Until now, United have made three signings in Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Harry Maguire, respectively. With the recruitment of Maguire and Wan-Bissaka, the Red Devils have addressed their defensive issues, which has persisted for many seasons.

In terms of departures, striker Romelu Lukaku is certain to leave Old Trafford with his medical due with Inter Milan later in the day. Still, United are linked with a few players, and many deals could be pushed through on the deadline day.

On this note, let's glance through players who could end at Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts.

#3 Mario Mandzukic

Before Lukaku's switch to Inter materialised, Juventus attempted to hijack the deal by offering Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic in a direct swap with the Belgian hitman. United officials were keen on pushing this deal over the line but failing to agree terms with Dybala saw the transfer crash within few days.

However, reports emerging yesterday suggested that the Red Devils have reopened talks with the Rossoneri to conclude a separate deal for Mandzukic. With Lukaku's deal all but sealed, United could accelerate their pursuit of the Croatian striker.

#2 Inaki Williams

Without a single mention throughout the summer, suddenly, according to emerging reports, Inaki Williams is the player deemed to replace the departing Romelu Lukaku at Old Trafford.

The player has made steady progress at Athletic Bilbao, managing 20 goals and ten assists in past two LaLiga seasons.

However, Bilbao's £81m price-tag and lack of time to negotiate terms could make this transfer unlikely.

Williams owns blistering pace and is versatile in the attack, the traits Solskjaer is looking for in his forward players. It would be interesting to see how this move works out.

#1 Fernando Llorente

With the Lukaku-Dybala swap deal crashing and Mario Mandzukic's transfer away from Juventus looking complicated, developments suggested that United see Fernando Llorente as their contingency plan.

The Spanish marksman is out of contract after deciding against extending his stay at Tottenham Hotspur beyond last season.

Llorente is not envisaged as a direct replacement for Romelu Lukaku but, his physical presence could enhance United's aerial game- the dimension missing since the departure of Marouane Fellaini.

With Fernando Llorente being a Bosman, the Red Devils could land him even after the transfer window ends.