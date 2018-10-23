3 players who could join Real Madrid in the winter transfer window

Real Madrid have become a weaker side without Cristiano Ronaldo

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit, Real Madrid are now wounded lions. Real Madrid have become a weaker side without Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Madrid have other big names in the squad too, and therefore you cannot write them off.

The last time they signed a Galactico was the Colombian midfielder, James Rodriguez, back in 2014. But now, Real Madrid will definitely look for a Galactico to change their fortunes. Here are the 3 players who could join Real Madrid in the winter transfer window.

#1 Eden Hazard

He could change the fortunes of the team after CR7’s exit

There is no hidden secret that Eden Hazard has expressed his desire to join Real Madrid. The Belgian forward has shown a keen interest in joining the Liga giants in the past, and the way things are going for Madrid at the moment, Eden Hazard will be a great addition to their squad.

He could change the fortunes of the team after CR7’s exit. He is one of the few players in the world capable of setting up play and playing the finishing role as well.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are not exactly having the season they have had in the past, and Madrid desperately need someone who can set up the goals for poachers. Eden Hazard has already scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in the Premier League in just 9 games, and with the kind of form he's in, he is definitely netting a lot more as the season progresses.

He is one of the biggest reasons why Chelsea are currently sitting at #3 on the Premier League points table. Florentino Perez will definitely eye this Belgian star in the winter.

All stats via transfermarkt

