3 Players who could leave Arsenal in January

Mikel Arteta will be expecting some transfer business in January

The January transfer window is reaching it's halfway mark and already, we have heard many rumours regarding possible transfers that could happen this month. Here, we are going to talk about Arsenal and read into what could happening at the club in January.

Under new manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have improved massively over the past week or so as they have now won two consecutive games against Manchester United and Leeds United respectively, something that they have been struggling to do for the entire season.

It's no secret that the London club need to improve their squad but it's very difficult to get hold of quality players in January. Regarding possible outgoings, Arsenal have some young players and experienced ones who could be looking to leave the club in order to get more opportunities elsewhere.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the three players who could leave Arsenal in January.

#3 Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah didn't get much playing time at Leeds United

Eddie Nketiah is a very highly-rated young striker, who went on loan to Leeds United in the summer of 2019 but his loan spell was cut short by Arsenal because of the lack of game time he was getting.

The 20-year-old played just 496 minutes, scoring 3 goals and he was named on the bench 18 times. Hence, it made sense that Arsenal wanted their youngster to return. Now, as Mikel Arteta stated in his press conference recently, the Gunners are looking for a suitable club in January, where Nketiah will get some game time.

The Englishman has talent in abundance, what he just needs is a little bit of experience which he cannot get at Arsenal due to the plethora of forwards the London club have. It's likely that Nketiah will be loaned to a Sky Bet Championship club again, only this time, he could be going to a club that will play him up top regularly.

#2 Shkodran Mustafi

Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Shkodran Mustafi has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal. Due to some of his poor performances last season and this season, his time at the London club might to come to an end sooner rather than later.

The 27-year-old has played a mere 170 minutes in the Premier League, along with 436 minutes in the Europa League and 180 minutes in the Carabao Cup. Since Mikel Arteta became the manager, the German has featured sporadically, which makes one wonder about the possibility of him leaving in January.

Mustafi is a centre-back who is good in the air but his lack of positional sense always comes back to haunt him. His style of play is suited to Spain, where the tempo and build-up play is slower than the Premier League, so he would be thinking of moving to a Spanish club, rather than an English one.

As of right now, there haven't been any concrete rumours linking him to a particular club, so, only time will tell if he will leave Arsenal in January.

#1 Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe looks set to leave

The player who is most likely to leave Arsenal in January is Emile Smith Rowe. There have been concrete rumours about him moving on loan to a Championship club and the same has been stated by Mikel Arteta in his recent press conference.

Smith Rowe is someone who hasn't featured much in this Arsenal side, playing just 97 minutes in the Premier League, 235 minutes in the Europa League, and 45 minutes in the Carabao Cup. The young Englishman is an attacking midfielder, who is very clever with the ball at his feet and his movement between the lines and in the final third.

Right now, the 19-year-old needs some experience and game time under his belt to improve, which he obviously isn't getting at Arsenal.

It's highly unlikely that Smith Rowe will leave England, which means a loan spell to a Championship side seems a possibility and it could happen in January.